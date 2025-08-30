PM leaves for SCO Summit, working visit to China

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội on Saturday evening for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 and a working visit to China from August 31 to September 1, at the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

Accompanying the PM are Deputy PM Hồ Đức Phớc, National Assembly Vice Chairman Vũ Hồng Thanh, Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh, Acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Đức Thắng, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, and Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Long.

Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee Office Võ Thanh Hùng, Deputy Chief of the Government Office Đỗ Ngọc Huynh, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoàng Minh, and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình are also members of the delegation.

The SCO Summit 2025, to be held in Tianjin, will bring together more than 20 world leaders. Attendees include representatives of the SCO’s 10 official member states such as Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with observer states, dialogue partners, guests of the host country, and heads of several international organisations.

PM Chính’s participation in the SCO Summit as a guest of the host country highlights the SCO member states’ recognition of Việt Nam’s role and position, reflecting their interest in Việt Nam’s views on regional and global security, political, and development issues.

The summit also provides an opportunity for Việt Nam to share and discuss concrete measures to enhance dialogue and strengthen multilateralism to maintain regional stability and security, as well as promote sustainable development cooperation.

During his trip, PM Chính will meet with Chinese leaders, officials from ministries and sectors, and representatives from businesses, to further deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, particularly in enhancing substantive cooperation in economy, trade, investment, and major strategic infrastructure projects. — VNA/VNS