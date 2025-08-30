Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM leaves for SCO Summit, working visit to China

August 30, 2025 - 20:44
PM Phạm Minh Chính’s participation in the SCO Summit as a guest of the host country highlights the SCO member states’ recognition of Việt Nam’s role and position, reflecting their interest in Việt Nam’s views on regional and global security, political, and development issues.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính left Hà Nội on Saturday evening for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 and a working visit to China. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội on Saturday evening for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 and a working visit to China from August 31 to September 1, at the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

Accompanying the PM are Deputy PM Hồ Đức Phớc, National Assembly Vice Chairman Vũ Hồng Thanh, Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh, Acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Đức Thắng, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, and Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Long.

Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee Office Võ Thanh Hùng, Deputy Chief of the Government Office Đỗ Ngọc Huynh, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoàng Minh, and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình are also members of the delegation.

The SCO Summit 2025, to be held in Tianjin, will bring together more than 20 world leaders. Attendees include representatives of the SCO’s 10 official member states such as Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with observer states, dialogue partners, guests of the host country, and heads of several international organisations.

PM Chính’s participation in the SCO Summit as a guest of the host country highlights the SCO member states’ recognition of Việt Nam’s role and position, reflecting their interest in Việt Nam’s views on regional and global security, political, and development issues.

The summit also provides an opportunity for Việt Nam to share and discuss concrete measures to enhance dialogue and strengthen multilateralism to maintain regional stability and security, as well as promote sustainable development cooperation.

During his trip, PM Chính will meet with Chinese leaders, officials from ministries and sectors, and representatives from businesses, to further deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, particularly in enhancing substantive cooperation in economy, trade, investment, and major strategic infrastructure projects. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Marking 80 years of diplomatic strategy

For the past 80 years since the nation’s founding, Việt Nam’s foreign policy has remained consistent in principle while flexible in approach, adapting to shifting global realities, national priorities, and strengthening Việt Nam’s standing on the international stage.
Politics & Law

President receives New Zealand Parliament Speaker

The upgrading of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in February 2025 opened up a new stage of cooperation between Việt Nam and New Zealand, making the collaboration more comprehensive and deeper, at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom