Đắk Lắk awarded first-class Labour Order by Lao Government

ĐẮK LẮK — The People’s Committee of Đắk Lắk Province hosted a ceremony in Buôn Ma Thuột City on June 6 to receive the First-Class Labour Order presented by the Lao Government.

On this occasion, the People’s Committee of Đắk Lắk Province and the administration of Sekong Province of Laos also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on friendship and cooperation for the 2025–2030 period.

The MoU aims to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Đắk Lắk and Sekong. Both sides agreed to intensify communication and education efforts, particularly among younger generations, about the policies and guidelines of the two Parties and States, and about the responsibility to preserve and nurture the great friendship between the two nations and their people, as well as the special bonds between the two provinces.

The two provinces also committed to increasing delegation exchanges at all levels and to promoting cultural, sports, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, thereby deepening mutual understanding and solidarity.

They will introduce their respective potential, cooperation needs, and major economic and cultural events to relevant agencies and enterprises to foster trade, investment cooperation, and to encourage business ventures and project implementation in both provinces.

In terms of socio-economic cooperation, Đắk Lắk and Sekong agreed to strengthen experience-sharing and joint activities in crop and livestock production, aquaculture, forestry, irrigation, agro-processing, agricultural extension services, and seed and breed development. They also pledged to facilitate the access of Sekong residents to public medical services in Đắk Lắk.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Đình Trung, Secretary of the Đắk Lắk Provincial Party Committee, emphasised that receiving the First-Class Labour Order was a great honour and pride for the Party Organisation, administration, and people of Đắk Lắk.

The award reflects the deep appreciation of the Party, the State, and people of Laos for Đắk Lắk’s active contributions to preserving and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

The 2025–2030 MoU is a significant milestone, reflecting the shared determination of both sides to broaden and deepen their sustainable and comprehensive cooperation. Trung expressed his confidence that, given the provinces’ similarities in natural conditions, social characteristics, development potential, and strategic orientation, the MoU's contents will be effectively implemented and deliver tangible benefits for both sides.

He also called on all departments, agencies, and local authorities in Đắk Lắk to coordinate with Sekong province to promptly develop detailed action plans and ensure that the MoU is carried out effectively.

Leklai Sivilay, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Governor of Sekong province, expressed his hope that both sides will continue to build upon their traditional special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation. He also suggested enhancing collaboration in both short-term and long-term human resource training and called on Đắk Lắk to continue granting scholarships to Sekong students, thereby enabling local officials and students to pursue education in Đắk Lắk.

The official also expressed his desire to welcome Đắk Lắk’s officials, people, and businesses to Sekong to explore cooperation opportunities in tourism and service industries, commercial crop and livestock production, and agricultural product processing. — VNS