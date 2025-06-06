PM Phạm Minh Chính visits E-Estonia Briefing Centre in Tallinn

TALLINN — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on June 6 visited the E-Estonia Briefing Centre – a symbol of world-leading digital government, as part of his official visit to Estonia.

Founded in 2009, the centre is a decentralised, integrated platform enabling secure and efficient data exchanges between more than 1,000 government agencies and private organisations. As a result, the Baltic nation now offers almost 100 per cent of its public services online.

The centre also showcases technologies, hosts dialogues and consultations, and facilitates experience-sharing and partnership-building. It has welcomed delegations from over 150 countries who came to learn from the e-Estonia model.

At the centre, PM Chính and the Vietnamese delegation engaged in in-depth discussions with the Estonian side on key issues, including digital transformation solutions for populous countries like Việt Nam, resources needed for the transformation, and the roles of government and technology enterprises in the process.

Topics also included ensuring digital security and safety, sharing and linking data, and making it easier for people to access and use digital services, particularly online public services.

The Government leader affirmed that digital transformation is an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority for Việt Nam's development.

He suggested the centre and Estonia to cooperate, share expertise, and support Việt Nam in this journey. In the immediate term, he proposed the centre send a delegation to Việt Nam to share experience and inspire motivation in the areas of digital government, digital society, and digital citizens.

Petra Holm, head of digital transformation at the centre, warmly welcomed the PM’s proposals and confirmed the centre’s readiness to send a delegation to share experience and support Việt Nam in digital transformation. — VNS