PM Phạm Minh Chính visits E-Estonia Briefing Centre in Tallinn

June 06, 2025 - 20:23
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visits E-Estonia Briefing Centre, explores pathways for Việt Nam’s digital transformation.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visits the E-Estonia Briefing Centre on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo

TALLINN — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on June 6 visited the E-Estonia Briefing Centre – a symbol of world-leading digital government, as part of his official visit to Estonia.

Founded in 2009, the centre is a decentralised, integrated platform enabling secure and efficient data exchanges between more than 1,000 government agencies and private organisations. As a result, the Baltic nation now offers almost 100 per cent of its public services online.

The centre also showcases technologies, hosts dialogues and consultations, and facilitates experience-sharing and partnership-building. It has welcomed delegations from over 150 countries who came to learn from the e-Estonia model.

At the centre, PM Chính and the Vietnamese delegation engaged in in-depth discussions with the Estonian side on key issues, including digital transformation solutions for populous countries like Việt Nam, resources needed for the transformation, and the roles of government and technology enterprises in the process.

Topics also included ensuring digital security and safety, sharing and linking data, and making it easier for people to access and use digital services, particularly online public services.

The Government leader affirmed that digital transformation is an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority for Việt Nam's development.

He suggested the centre and Estonia to cooperate, share expertise, and support Việt Nam in this journey. In the immediate term, he proposed the centre send a delegation to Việt Nam to share experience and inspire motivation in the areas of digital government, digital society, and digital citizens.

Petra Holm, head of digital transformation at the centre, warmly welcomed the PM’s proposals and confirmed the centre’s readiness to send a delegation to share experience and support Việt Nam in digital transformation. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Japan remains Việt Nam's priority: President

President Lương Cường affirmed that Japan remains a top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy during a meeting with Ambassador Ito Naoki. Both sides pledged to deepen cooperation across defence, digital transformation, and green development.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam Coast Guard, JICA Office strengthen cooperation

Lieutenant General Lê Quang Đạo, Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard, expressed confidence in the Japanese official’s continued contributions to fostering the strong partnership between the two countries, particularly between the Vietnam Coast Guard and its Japanese counterpart.
Politics & Law

Party chief eyes deeper ties with South Korea

The General Secretary called for enhanced collaboration in national defence-security, urging both countries to leverage existing mechanisms and accelerate an action plan to achieve balanced bilateral trade with a target of US$150 billion by 2030

