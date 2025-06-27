NA Chairman announces key leadership changes at Party Committee conference

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, who serves as the NA Party Secretary, chaired a conference on Friday to announce major personnel decisions concerning the NA Party Committee for the 2020–25 term.

Lâm Văn Mẫn, member of Party Central Committee, member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA’s Ethnic Council, was appointed to join the NA Party Committee and its Standing Board for the 2020–25 tenure.

Hoàng Duy Chinh, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the NA Standing Committee, and Vice Chairman of the Ethnic Council, was assigned to the NA Party Committee and its Standing Board for the 2020–25 tenure.

Phùng Khánh Tài, permanent deputy secretary of the Phú Thọ Provincial Party Committee, was appointed to the NA Party Committee and its Standing Board, and named Deputy Secretary of the NA Party Committee for the 2020–25 term.

Đặng Ngọc Huy, permanent deputy secretary of the Quảng Ngãi Provincial Party Committee, was named Deputy Head of the NA’s Committee for Deputy Affairs.

Emphasising the importance of fulfilling the goals set by the 13th National Party Congress, NA Chairman Mẫn urged the newly appointed officials to remain proactive in research, policy implementation, and delivering timely, accurate, and comprehensive advice in their assigned areas.

He encouraged them to apply their strengths, expertise, and experience with bold thinking, decisive action, and a results-oriented approach.

The top legislator expressed his confidence that the officials will excel in their new positions and accomplish the tasks entrusted to them by the Party, the State, and the people. — VNA/VNS