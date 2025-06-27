National Assembly approves limited visa waiver for foreigners in special categories

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly concluded its 9th session by adopting a resolution which includes the limited visa exemptions for foreigners in special categories eligible for preferential treatment.

This visa waiver will apply to foreign nationals deemed to require special incentives for their contributions to socio-economic development, such as a number of tourists, experts, billionaires, scientists, prominent public figures, artists and elite athletes.

The policy will be implemented with full consideration for national defence, security and public order.

The Government has been tasked with detailing the implementation of this policy and reviewing related laws to propose necessary amendments in line with current realities.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security in urgently reviewing and recommending new groups eligible for unilateral visa exemptions, based on updated economic and social development needs.

The ministries have also been instructed to accelerate negotiations on reciprocal visa waivers already agreed upon with partner countries.

The Ministry of Public Security will review and consolidate Việt Nam’s preferential visa policies by category, including provisions for temporary residence cards, electronic visas (e-visas) and residency card purchases. It will also significantly cut administrative procedures and upgrade the e-visa system to enhance efficiency and transparency.

Currently, Việt Nam offers visa waivers to only 25 countries, in stark contrast to regional neighbours. Thailand, for example, has expanded its list from 57 to 93 countries and increased its visa-on-arrival coverage from 19 to 31 countries. Malaysia now grants visa waivers to 158 countries.

In terms of visa processing time, while some countries process e-visas in just 14 hours to two days, Việt Nam’s processing time remains between three to five days. — VNS