Việt Nam, Central/Eastern Europe advance 75-year partnership towards future

HÀ NỘI — A workshop marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and six Central and Eastern European countries – Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria – was held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hà Nội on Thursday.

These six nations were among the first in the world to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam, in 1950.

Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà emphasised the historical significance of the event, which offered a valuable opportunity to reflect on the proud 75-year journey of cooperation and to chart a forward-looking course for deeper and broader collaboration.

He praised the traditional and close-knit friendship between Việt Nam and the Central and Eastern European nations, which has stood the test of time.

He also appreciated the precious support and wholehearted solidarity that the countries have given to Việt Nam, not only material assistance but also the profound solidarity and shared values of peace, independence, and freedom.

Many development projects in Việt Nam, including schools, hospitals and factories were made possible by assistance from these countries and now stand as enduring symbols of friendship.

Describing the obtained cooperation results as positive but still modest compared to their potential, the Deputy PM outlined five key measures for promoting Việt Nam's ties with the Central and Eastern European countries to a new height.

These include enhancing political dialogue to build trust and mutual understanding, boosting economic cooperation with a target of raising bilateral trade to US$15 billion by 2030, expanding cooperation to new areas such as artificial intelligence, green energy, and science-technology, and increasing manpower training in traditional areas.

Other focuses are promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges and tightening multilateral cooperation, including through joint initiatives like the ASEAN-EU Green Cooperation Fund to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

Ha reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to improving its policy, legal framework, and investment environment to foster collaboration with partners from the region.

At the workshop, participants reviewed the pride-worthy journey of friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and the Central and Eastern European countries, highlighting the great strides made across the broad, from politics-diplomacy, trade-investment to education, labour, science-technology, labour, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Many also proposed new and creative ways to further collaboration, especially in areas like the green, digital, and circular economy, innovation, and connections of small- and medium-sized enterprises and young entrepreneurs.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng noted that the ministry will continue to work closely with Central and Eastern European partners to turn these ideas into practical and effective cooperation programmes aligned with the interests and priorities of both sides.

At the event, ambassadors, scientists, and business leaders from both sides offered insights and recommendations to invigorate cooperation.

Czech Ambassador to Việt Nam Hynek Kmonicek underlined the profound sense of solidarity between Việt Nam and many Central and Eastern European countries, rooted in the history of resilience. He highlighted the importance of people-to-people ties, flexible visa policies, and direct air connectivity in promoting mutual benefits.

Associate Professor Dr Huỳnh Quyết Thắng, President of Hà Nội University of Science and Technology and Chairman of the Việt Nam–Bulgaria Friendship Association, proposed three long-term initiatives to strengthen relations.

They are boosting people-to-people diplomacy through friendship associations, establishing an alliance of the two sides' universities and research institutes, and expanding enterprise partnerships in value-added sectors like agricultural processing, rose trading, and pharmaceutical production.

Opportunities are coming to both Việt Nam and Central and Eastern European countries, it is necessary for them to work hard now to secure the desired outcomes, he emphasised.

Doctor Nguyễn Thế Lương from Hà Thành General Hospital expressed his wish to bring cutting-edge medical technologies from the region closer to Vietnamese patients. This would not only improve treatment effects but also help Vietnamese medicine approach international standards.

Nguyễn Hoàng Trung, Vice Chairman and Deputy CFO of FPT Corporation – one of Việt Nam’s major investors in Europe, called for support from Vietnamese and Eastern European diplomats to facilitate business operations and swift visa processing for professionals.

On the sidelines of the workshop, about 20 businesses from Việt Nam and the region showcased products in healthcare and agriculture, creating a platform for networking and exploring partnership opportunities. — VNA/VNS