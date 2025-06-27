PM joins WEF summit to highlight global vision

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính was in Tianjin, China, from June 24 to 27 to attend the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The visit came at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and WEF President and CEO Børge Brende.

As the WEF’s second-largest annual event after Davos, the meeting provided a platform for countries to exchange views and approaches to global economic challenges and long-term development goals.

PM Chính’s visit allowed Việt Nam to contribute to discussions on regional and international economic matters, as well as to highlight the country’s views and proposals on development strategies. It also reflected the country's engagement in strengthening its international cooperation and role in multilateral forums.

At the forum, Việt Nam continued emphasising its foreign policy priorities – independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralism – alongside a commitment to proactive and inclusive global integration. The country used this occasion to convey its development ambitions and intent to deepen international partnerships.

While in China, the Prime Minister also took part in bilateral meetings with foreign leaders aimed at advancing practical cooperation across various sectors. VNS