PM joins WEF summit to highlight global vision

|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính departing from Hà Nội for the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions. VNA/VNS Photos Dương Giang
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính was in Tianjin, China, from June 24 to 27 to attend the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The visit came at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and WEF President and CEO Børge Brende.
As the WEF’s second-largest annual event after Davos, the meeting provided a platform for countries to exchange views and approaches to global economic challenges and long-term development goals.
PM Chính’s visit allowed Việt Nam to contribute to discussions on regional and international economic matters, as well as to highlight the country’s views and proposals on development strategies. It also reflected the country's engagement in strengthening its international cooperation and role in multilateral forums.
At the forum, Việt Nam continued emphasising its foreign policy priorities – independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralism – alongside a commitment to proactive and inclusive global integration. The country used this occasion to convey its development ambitions and intent to deepen international partnerships.
While in China, the Prime Minister also took part in bilateral meetings with foreign leaders aimed at advancing practical cooperation across various sectors. VNS
|Vietnamese students in China warmly welcome PM Chính upon his arrival at Tianjin Binhai International Airport.
|Prime Minister Chính and Vietnamese government officials attend the Opening Plenary of the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions.
|On June 25, PM Chính joins a policy dialogue with WEF President and CEO Børge Brende.
|Prime Minister Chính responds to questions from international reporters following the policy dialogue with President Brende of the WEF.
|The PM meets with Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, interim chairman of the World Economic Forum.
|Prime Minister Chính and Chinese Premier Li Qiang hold talks to enhance cooperation and advance key economic initiatives between Việt Nam and China.
|As part of his agenda at the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China, PM Chính meets Dave West, President of US tech firm Cisco Systems.
|On June 24, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held talks with Tao Yitao, director of the Research Centre for China's Special Economic Zones.
|PM Chính talks with Jonathan Choi, chairman of Hong Kong-based Sunwah Group.
|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.