Vietnamese, Estonian ministries to cooperate in developing modern digital diplomacy

TALLINN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn had talks with Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna in Tallinn on June 6, part of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to the European country.

Both host and guest expressed their delight at the progress in the two countries’ relations, especially since the two ministers’ meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in September 2023.

Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam wishes to strengthen cooperation in all fields with Estonia, especially in e-government, digital transformation, data centre building, and information technology application to state management and socio-economic development.

Highlighting the significance of PM Phạm Minh Chính's official visit to Estonia, Tsahkna described this as an important milestone contributing to bilateral relations.

He emphasised that Estonia attaches importance to strengthening relations with the Asia-Pacific region, including Việt Nam, and affirmed his country will persuade the remaining EU member states to soon ratify the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

The host official also shared Estonia's hope to further promote ties with Việt Nam in the fields of trade, investment, and digital transformation, among others.

The two ministers agreed to step up mutual visits at all levels while applauding their foreign ministries’ signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation during this visit. They underlined the need to soon launch a political consultation mechanism between the ministries, carry out policy dialogue, and boost cooperation in information technology so as to develop modern digital diplomacy.

The ministers also agreed to enhance the two foreign ministries’ leading role in promoting the effective implementation of the outcomes of the Vietnamese PM’s visit to Estonia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed some international and regional issues of mutual concern. Regarding the sea-related matters, they concurred in maintaining consultation at multilateral forums, especially the UN, to help maintain peace, stability, and sustainable development in the regions and the world.

They also voiced support for the settlement of disputes by peaceful means, through dialogue on the basis of international law and the UN Charter, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On this occasion, Sơn invited Tsahkna to visit Việt Nam in the near future. The Estonian minister accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS