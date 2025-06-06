Việt Nam reaffirms commitment to ocean protection on global stage

PARIS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s participation in the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) and related side events from June 9–13 reflects Việt Nam’s proactive approach and its commitment to working with the international community to address global issues.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in Paris, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng said this aligns with the key directions set by the Vietnamese Party and State on sustainable marine economic development.

The ambassador stressed that UNOC3 is a strategically important international event with direct implications for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 14 on the conservation and sustainable use of the ocean.

Ambassador Thắng underlined that the health of the world’s oceans is in alarming decline. Mobilising efforts not only from governments but also from all stakeholders, including the scientific community, private sector, civil society, and even individuals, is essential to drive real change.

At the international level, UNOC3 serves as a catalyst for translating awareness into concrete action, turning policy commitments into tangible results. It is a vital forum for countries to assess current progress, share best practices, enhance cooperation, and propose practical initiatives to restore the ocean's health, a shared treasure of humanity.

PM’s working trip also concretises Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, diversification, and intensive and extensive international integration. It highlights Việt Nam’s efforts to enhance multilateral diplomacy and foster stronger ties with major and strategic partners, the ambassador added.

He reiterated that Việt Nam has long affirmed its role as a responsible and active member of the international community, adhering to international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Việt Nam also takes a proactive stance in conserving and sustainably using marine resources, and stands ready to contribute to global efforts in this domain.

Việt Nam’s engagement in UNOC3 is an opportunity to showcase its achievements in implementing SDG-14, exchange experiences with international partners, and boost cooperation in marine science, technology, equipment, and finance, the ambassador said.

From a bilateral perspective, this marks PM Chính’s second visit to France, and holds special significance as it follows the upgrade of the Việt Nam–France relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024.

The visit is also a chance to enhance high-level exchanges between Việt Nam and France, reinforcing commitments and advancing the scope of bilateral cooperation. These interactions reflect the dynamic development of the newly elevated Việt Nam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The ambassador noted that Việt Nam’s active participation in UNOC3 and its side events in Nice and Monaco represents a continuation of Việt Nam’s cooperation with both France and Monaco in marine affairs.

Regarding national policies on ocean protection, Ambassador Thắng affirmed that Việt Nam considers marine conservation and sustainable use of ocean resources a top national priority. The ocean is not only a vital living space but also a key driver of sustainable development.

Việt Nam’s marine policies are built on a solid legal foundation and implemented in a comprehensive manner, reflecting the country’s strong sense of responsibility for the seas. Notably, the Strategy for Sustainable Development of Việt Nam's Marine Economy till 2030, with a vision to 2045, outlines clear objectives for Việt Nam to become a strong and prosperous maritime nation.

This is supported by the Việt Nam Maritime Law and detailed guiding regulations, which provide a robust legal framework for marine environment management, exploitation, and protection.

Việt Nam is strongly focusing on sustainable management and conservation of marine resources. The country pays special attention to combatting illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and encourages a transition to sustainable aquaculture and fisheries models.

Việt Nam is also taking decisive action to tackle marine pollution, especially the problem of ocean plastic waste. The country has implemented several national action programmes to address pollution from both land-based and marine activities. At the same time, it is actively pursuing measures to respond to climate change and sea level rise, particularly to protect vulnerable coastal zones.

Lastly, the ambassador highlighted that Việt Nam is promoting the development of a blue economy, encouraging eco-friendly industries such as marine ecotourism and offshore renewable energy. The country remains an active participant in regional and global forums and initiatives on ocean governance, affirming its role as a responsible partner in international efforts to safeguard the marine environment. — VNS