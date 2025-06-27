Vietnamese embassy hosts ASEAN Committee meeting in Greece

ATHENS — The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece, serving as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Athens (ACAT), convened the 36th ACAT meeting in the Greek capital, bringing together ambassadors and working groups from ASEAN member states in Greece, including Việt Nam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Phạm Thị Thu Hương opened the meeting with a review of the committee’s activities in the first half of 2025, including a meeting between ACAT ambassadors and the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, the successful third ASEAN Plus Bazaar, the ASEAN Family Day, and engagements with the Hellenic-ASEAN Business Council, which further deepened political, economic, and cultural connections between ASEAN nations and Greek authorities, businesses, and people.

The ASEAN ambassadors shared views on global and regional issues of mutual concern, as well as updates on bilateral exchanges and cooperation with Greece. They agreed to intensify outreach to Greek officials, localities, and businesses in the second half, while promoting ASEAN’s unity through events like ASEAN Day and ASEAN Family Day.

At the event, Ambassador Hương transferred the rotating ACAT Chairmanship to her Indonesian counterpart. She later hosted a reception attended by senior Greek officials, including the Director General of the Asia and Oceania Department at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Director General of International Relations and Public Affairs of the Hellenic Parliament. Representatives from key ASEAN partners, including Japan and the Republic of Korea, also joined, alongside ASEAN ambassadors and their spouses.

Expressing appreciation for the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Parliament’s support, she praised the active involvement of ASEAN partner countries in ACAT’s activities and hoped for stronger collaboration ahead. — VNS