Official expelled from Party over labour export violations

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on June 27 decided to expel Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyễn Bá Hoàn, who is also member of the Standing Board of the Ministry of Home Affairs' Party Committee, from the Party following serious violations related to the country’s labour export programme.

After reviewing the proposal of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat found that Hoàn committed multiple serious infractions while holding the position as a member of the Party Civil Affairs Board and Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, where he held responsibility for overseeing state management of Việt Nam's labour export programme.

He showed signs of political, ideological and moral degradation and violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws while performing his assigned duties. His violations included failure to uphold responsibilities in the fight against corruption, waste, and other negative practices; breaches of the Party’s regulations on what Party members are not allowed to do, and the rules on setting a good example; and acts that caused extremely serious consequences, provoked public outrage, and severely damaged the reputation of the Party organisation and the agency where he served.

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat proposed the authorities to enforce an administrative discipline promptly and synchronously with the Party's discipline measure. — VNS