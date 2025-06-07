Vietnamese PM tours Estonia’s Arvo Pärt Centre

TALLINN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse embarked on a cultural journey through the Arvo Pärt Centre, a standout cultural symbol of Estonia, on late June 7 (local time) as part of his official trip to the Baltic country.

His visit was guided by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

The centre, named after Estonia's world-renowned composer, serves as both a repository and research hub dedicated to preserving and introducing the legacy of Arvo Pärt, widely regarded as one of the most influential contemporary composers.

The facility, established in 2010, regularly hosts concerts, workshops, educational programmes, and other cultural events while also acting as a venue for the Estonian Government’s cultural exchanges.

PM Chính expressed his impression of the harmonious design of the centre, which integrates nature and human presence while combining modern architecture with minimalist design principles that reflect the essence of Pärt's music.

Writing in the commemorative book, PM Chính recorded his deep respect and admiration for the talented music composer who devoted his whole life to music and his beautiful Estonia.

Foreign Minister Tshkna praised the significance of the Vietnamese PM’s official visit to Estonia, describing it as a milestone that heralds a new chapter for bilateral cooperation.

Estonia, he said, always attaches much importance to developing its ties with Việt Nam – a potential partner with an increasingly significant position in Asia-Pacific, adding Estonia stands ready to accompany the Southeast Asian country in the latter's green transition and digital transformation processes.

PM Chính also expressed his admiration for Estonia’s 7,000-year history and its steadfast tradition of safeguarding national identity. He highlighted the shared values between the two nations – love for peace, yearning for freedom, and unyielding spirit.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s rich and diverse cultural heritage and its ongoing efforts to globalise Vietnamese cultural values while acquiring global cultural quintessence.

Commending Estonia’s effective public-private partnership (PPP) model, especially in the fields of education, cultural creation, and digital transformation – the areas in which the Arvo Pärt Centre stands as a shining example, the PM held that the model could offer valuable lessons for development in Việt Nam. — VNS