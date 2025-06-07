Việt Nam, Czech step up education, research, innovation cooperation

PRAGUE — A roundtable conference on cooperation in education and scientific research between Việt Nam and the Czech Republic was held in Prague on June 6.

The event was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Văn Phúc and Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Dương Hoài Nam. It brought together representatives from universities, research institutes, and businesses of both countries, along with the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic (SPCR).

The Czech side underscored the commitment to creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese students and proposed increasing the number of scholarships, considering it a strategic investment in the future of bilateral cooperation.

One of the key outcomes of the conference was the proposal to establish a Việt Nam–Czech education and research cooperation centre, laying the foundation for sustainable academic collaboration between the two countries.

The same day, a seminar on promoting strategic cooperation in higher education and scientific research was held at the headquarters of the association of Vietnamese in the Czech Republic.

Participants emphasised the role of Vietnamese intellectuals in the Czech Republic as vital bridges between Việt Nam and Europe.

The preservation of the Vietnamese language and culture within the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic was also an important topic of discussion.

Delegates proposed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training support the development of a Vietnamese language curriculum tailored to the European context. — VNS