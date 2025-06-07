Top legislator orders hi-tech application to make auditing breakthrough

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has urged the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) to promote the application of science and high technology, especially information technology and artificial intelligence, to auditing activities to create a breakthrough in audit quality and efficiency.

Addressing the SAV's 8th Party Congress, for the 2025–2030 tenure, in Hà Nội on Saturday, the top legislator asked the SAV to press on with building a clean, comprehensively strong, and united Party organisation. Special attention must be paid to improving the leadership capacity and combat strength of the Party organisation, promoting the vanguard and exemplary role of officials and Party members, especially leaders, and stepping up examination and monitoring to sustain the Party's discipline.

Mẫn requested the sector to improve the quality of auditing to better serve the NA's performance of supreme supervision; increase auditing the areas prone to negative phenomena, corruption, and wastefulness, as well as pressing issues of public concern; and promote thematic auditing, operational auditing, financial and public asset auditing, and information technology auditing.

He also underlined the need to focus on developing cadres with high professional capacity, professional ethics, and strong political will.

The Chairman told the SAV’s Party organisation to lead the institutional and legal perfection regarding audit organisation and activities; coordinate well with agencies of the NA, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, and audited units to properly perform audit functions; and improve the implementation effectiveness of audit conclusions and requests.

He also asked the SAV to audit the implementation of the four "pillar" resolutions that will pave the way for Việt Nam to flourish, namely Resolution 57-NQ/TW on making breakthroughs in science - technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, Resolution 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context, Resolution 66-NQ/TW on reforming law building and enforcement to meet national development demand in the new era, and Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private economic sector development.

The top legislator expressed his belief that the SAV's Party organisation will stay steadfast in leading and directing the continued innovation of its organisation and operating mechanism, thus affirming its role as the key and useful tool of the Party and State in inspecting and controlling the management and use of public finance and assets, and in preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena. That, he continued, will greatly contribute to the country’s fast and sustainable development, as well as the successful implementation of the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution.

During the congress, delegates reviewed the achievements, pointed out problems and shortcomings, drew lessons, and adopted a resolution on orientations, targets, tasks, and measures for the 2025–2030 tenure.

For the new tenure, the SAV's Party Committee comprises 32 members while its Standing Board gathers 10 members. Ngô Văn Tuấn, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Standing Board of the NA's Party Committee, and Auditor General, serves as Secretary of the SAV's Party Committee. — VNS