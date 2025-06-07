Vietnamese PM’s spouse presents special gift to Estonian PM’s wife

TALLINN — Evelin Oras, spouse of Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, has hosted a cozy lunch for Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s spouse Lê Thị Bích Trân as part of activities within the Vietnamese Government leader’s official visit to the Northern European nation.

The Vietnamese lady took the occasion to present a meaningful gift to the host - a mosaic of the Estonian PM and his wife crafted from nearly 2,000 pieces of fabric.

Trân said that this unique artwork was made by 10 disabled artisans at the Vụn Art Cooperative - an economic model established in 2018 to preserve and introduce traditional culture, create jobs for the disabled, and utilise surplus materials in production to protect the environment.

Through the artwork, Trân wished to convey the message of environmental protection, sustainable economic development, as well as the preservation of Vietnamese silk village culture. The work also demonstrates the perseverance, efforts to rise up, and the spirit of overcoming difficulties, integrating with the community, and making positive contributions tothe society of the disadvantaged people in Việt Nam.

Oras could not hide her emotion, saying that she is extremely grateful and touched by this special and meaningful gift.

Earlier, the two ladies visited the Estonian Academy of Arts, Tallinn College of Music and Ballet (MUBA), and Maison Lili Jahilo design centre.

Trân showed her impression of the way Estonia promotes the country's cultural value, expressing her hope that Estonia will share its experience with Việt Nam in promoting and preserving cultural values in the future. — VNS