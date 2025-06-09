France values relations with Việt Nam: Diplomat

NICE — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn met with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot on June 8 during which the latter affirmed that France attaches much importance to the relations with Việt Nam which hold an important role in ASEAN and the European country’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.

At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3), both diplomats expressed their satisfaction with the positive outcomes of French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Việt Nam in late May, marking another milestone in the relationship between the two countries.

Sơn praised the sound developments in the Việt Nam–France relations, particularly following the elevation of the ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's visit to France in last October.

Commending France's meticulous preparation for UNOC 3, he reaffirmed Việt Nam's support for French initiatives addressing contemporary non-traditional security challenges, contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

Barrot, for his part, thanked Việt Nam for supporting and positively engaging in the conference, emphasising France’s high regard for Việt Nam as a proactive and responsible member of the international community. He expressed France’s desire to further the bilateral relations, making the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership develop in a deeper and more substantive manner.

Both sides concurred to work closely to promote exchanges of delegations at all levels, and effectively implement signed cooperation agreements, thus bolstering collaboration in the areas of France's strengths and Việt Nam's demands such as cybersecurity, aerospace, transport, strategic infrastructure, and energy.

Sơn extended an invitation to high-ranking French leaders to attend the opening ceremony for signing the new UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội this October.

Barrot affirmed that France will accelerate the approval process for the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), facilitating business operations for companies from both nations and European enterprises operating in each territory.

The two officials also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concerns, laying stress on the essential role of the multilateralism, with the UN being at the centre. Regarding maritime and oceanic matters, they underscored that the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982) serves as a comprehensive legal framework for all maritime and oceanic activities and cooperation.

They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the region. They said they support the settlement of disputes through peaceful means based on international law, and back efforts to achieve an effective, substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), in line with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982.

Sơn invited Barrot to visit Việt Nam soon, and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNA/VNS