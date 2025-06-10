Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with Peruvian President in Nice

NICE — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on the sidelines of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) in Nice, France, on June 9 (local time).

PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to and wants to promote multifaceted cooperation with Peru. He respectfully conveyed the greetings and invitations to visit Việt Nam from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to President Boluarte and senior leaders of Peru.

The two leaders expressed their delight at witnessing the increasing political trust and high-level delegation exchanges between the two countries, especially through the state visit to Peru by President Cường in November 2024.

President Boluarte affirmed that Peru was honoured to welcome President Cường and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to visit Peru and attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2024. She expressed her wish to visit Việt Nam soon, and agreed to direct Peruvian ministries and branches to coordinate with Vietnamese partners to concretise the results of President Cường's visit, focusing on promoting trade and investment cooperation.

PM Chính asked the Peruvian Government to continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to expand cooperation and investment in Peru, contributing to the development and serving the interests of the Peruvian people. He agreed that the two sides should consider expanding cooperation to potential areas, including agricultural cooperation, oil and gas, and mining.

President Boluarte affirmed that Việt Nam has always been Peru's leading important partner in Southeast Asia. She highly appreciated the important contributions of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecom Group through the Bitel project and hoped that Bitel would continue to expand its investment in Peru. The President suggested the two countries coordinate to effectively utilise the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

On this occasion, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance coordination at multilateral forums and on regional and international issues of mutual concern. They also agreed to coordinate to uphold and respect international law and the United Nations Charter, promote trade liberalisation, South-South cooperation, and support each other's candidacy for positions in important UN agencies and other international organisations. — VNA/VNS