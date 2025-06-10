Vietnamese, Portuguese PMs seek stronger bilateral ties

NICE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Luis Montenegro in Nice, France, on June 9 (local time), during which the two sides pledged to work together to promote mutually beneficial economic, trade, and investment ties.

They agreed to encourage and create favourable conditions for business communities of both countries to strengthen exchange through experience sharing and partner-matching, with a focus on areas where Việt Nam has demand and Portugal holds strength such as shipbuilding, maritime transport, energy, and agriculture.

PM Chính said he hopes the two sides will sign a bilateral cooperation agreement and further strengthen collaboration in various fields, including defence, security, culture, education, sports, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

He proposed that Portugal support the early ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the European Parliament and advocate for the European Commission’s removal of the "yellow card" warning on Vietnamese seafood exports.

Informing his counterpart that Việt Nam plans to open an embassy in Portugal soon, PM Chính asked for the Portuguese Government’s active support to facilitate this process.

For his part, PM Montenegro welcomed the announcement and said it was a timely and strategic decision. He affirmed that Portugal also intends to open an embassy in Việt Nam in the near future and stands ready to assist Việt Nam in establishing its diplomatic mission.

He emphasised that both embassies will serve as strong bridges for bilateral ties and facilitate cooperation across various fields. He also asked the Vietnamese Government to support Portugal’s efforts to open its representative office soon.

On this occasion, the two leaders discussed ways to promote the United Nations agency on sustainable development, marine biodiversity conservation, as well as international and regional issues of shared concern, including the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

Agreeing with PM Chính's views, PM Montenegro affirmed Portugal’s strong commitment to expanding its multi-faceted cooperation with Việt Nam. He also expressed Portugal’s desire for Việt Nam's support for its candidacy for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council and pledged Portugal’s support for Việt Nam's bid to join the UN Human Rights Council. — VNA/VNS