Việt Nam seeks to deepen practical, effective cooperation with Russia

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam always attach great importance to the longstanding traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering Russia one of Việt Nam’s top foreign policy priorities, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long affirmed.

Speaking at a reception in Hà Nội on Monday to mark the National Day of the Russian Federation (June 12), Deputy PM Long emphasised that this occasion is not only a time for the Russian people to reflect on and take pride in their national history and development journey, but also an opportunity for the international community to express appreciation for Russia, a country of major global influence and a loyal, trustworthy comprehensive strategic partner of Việt Nam.

On behalf of the Government and people of Việt Nam, the Deputy PM extended heartfelt sentiments and warmest congratulations to the Russian Government and people.

The year 2025 holds great significance for both nations, as it marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Russia. Looking back on three-quarters of a century, Long expressed pride in the continuous development of bilateral friendship and cooperation across all sectors.

He highlighted that political and diplomatic relations have been increasingly consolidated, characterised by high mutual trust, forming a strong foundation for expanding cooperation in other areas. Economic and trade ties, energy and oil cooperation, education and training, science and technology, and defense-security collaboration have all witnessed positive growth.

Expressing confidence in the future, Deputy PM Long affirmed his belief that the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia will continue to thrive, contributing to the shared prosperity of both nations, and to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Việt Nam is committed to fostering substantive and effective cooperation across all fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries' people, he noted.

Reflecting on bilateral cooperation, Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Bezdetko noted the ongoing expansion in oil and gas, industrial production, agriculture, and transportation sectors. Key bilateral projects such as the Vietsovpetro and Rusvietpetro joint ventures, the Gaz Thanh Dat auto assembly plant in Đà Nẵng, and the Vietnam–Russia Joint Venture Bank continue to operate effectively.

According to approved plans, the project to build a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology in Việt Nam is gradually becoming a reality. Support is also being provided for the Vietnam–Russia Tropical Research Centre, which now manages a modern mobile laboratory and the multipurpose research vessel Professor Gagarinskiy.

Furthermore, under an intergovernmental agreement, the Hanoi Branch of the A.S. Pushkin Russian Language Institute will be developed into a regional education centre, opening up new opportunities for bilateral cooperation in education. Academic exchanges between Vietnamese and Russian universities are also being strengthened.

Ambassador Bezdetko emphasised that the potential to deepen and expand bilateral relations is limitless, with the shared goal of ensuring prosperity and well-being for both countries' people. VNA/VNS