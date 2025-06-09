Việt Nam sees climate adaptation in delta regions as a historic mission, PM tells global summit

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính confirmed Việt Nam’s strong commitment to climate adaptation in its delta regions, not only as an urgent and objective necessity, but also as a historic mission and a national responsibility for shared rivers and transboundary water resources.

He made the remarks on Monday while co-chairing the World Delta Summit alongside President of Iraq Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid. The summit took place within the framework of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) in Nice, France.

In his address, PM Chính emphasised that delta regions hold exceptional importance for Việt Nam, as densely populated areas that serve as vital centres of political, economic, cultural and social life.

Việt Nam is home to two major deltas: the Red River Delta in the north and the Mekong Delta in the south. Both river systems originate in upstream countries, including China and Myanmar. The Red River Delta is home to 22 per cent of the country's population, forms the cradle of a 4,000-year-old wet rice civilisation, and contributes about 30 per cent of national GDP.

Meanwhile, the Mekong Delta is the country’s largest rice basket, accounting for 50 per cent of total rice production and 90 per cent of rice exports. The Prime Minister noted that Việt Nam is currently implementing a plan to cultivate one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice to enhance global food security.

Guided by the principle of 'harmony with nature' and the goal of 'shared benefits, multiple objectives,' Việt Nam is pursuing comprehensive and effective strategies and policies to mobilise resources and develop climate-resilient infrastructure. The country is also working to strengthen natural systems, improve climate resilience and foster cross-border cooperation to protect water sources and aquatic ecosystems, with active support from development partners and international organisations.

PM Chính reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to a dual objective: contributing to global food security while also striving to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As climate change impacts all nations, communities and sectors, he stressed the need for a holistic, people-centred and global approach.

He called for long-term, cross-sectoral and cross-regional planning to transform delta development models from passive coping to proactive adaptation, and from single-sector to multi-sectoral, with people and businesses at the centre.

The focus, Chính said, should be on job creation, securing livelihoods and ensuring inclusive and integrated development.

Việt Nam also aims to preserve and build on indigenous knowledge by integrating it with scientific advancements, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, particularly in forecasting, risk mapping and designing climate-resilient livelihood solutions.

The Prime Minister proposed strengthening international cooperation through an effective global delta network, with a focus on technology transfer, information and experience sharing and the establishment of a sustainable, inclusive and equitable financial mechanism.

He also called for the development of flexible and practical standards, guidelines and codes of conduct for delta regions.

PM Chính concluded by affirming Việt Nam’s 'three readiness commitments': the readiness to share management experiences and development initiatives; the readiness to join regional and international cooperation mechanisms for delta regions; and the readiness to contribute to global efforts in climate adaptation and tackling related challenges.

He called for unity and collective action to connect the world’s delta regions. These regions, he said, are gateways to great rivers, points where human-nature-ocean interact, and vital intersections between people and their environment.

“If we connect well,” he said, “we can enjoy the benefits of the deltas. But if we fail to connect, we risk suffering the consequences." VNS