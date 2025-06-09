State President welcomes EU cooperation in digital transition, sustainable development

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Monday told European Union representatives his support for the bloc’s cooperation with Việt Nam in green and digital transition, sustainable development, science-technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

Receiving EU Ambassador Julien Guerrier as well as ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of EU member states in Hà Nội, the leader urged both sides to work closely to further strengthen ties in an equal and mutually beneficial manner, including enhancing all-level delegation exchanges to build political trust and drive cooperation in all areas. He also stressed the need to make the most of existing cooperation mechanisms and jointly address global challenges.

The President expressed his satisfaction at the dynamic and wide-ranging development of Việt Nam–EU relations after 35 years of diplomatic ties (1990–2025), with cooperation recorded across the arenas of politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, defence-security, justice, and emerging areas such as climate change adaptation, labour, and agriculture.

He called on the ambassadors to advocate for the swift ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and the removal of the IUU “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood exports, taking into account the developmental disparities and livelihoods of Vietnamese fishermen. He highlighted the importance of supporting Việt Nam in developing its maritime economy and sustainable aquaculture.

Reaffirming Việt Nam’s commitment to peace, the State leader noted the country’s steadfast foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism, and diversification. A responsible member of the international community, Việt Nam supports resolving disputes peacefully in accordance with international law, firmly opposing all forms of using or threatening to use force in international relations, he noted.

Ambassador Guerrier affirmed that Việt Nam is an important partner of the EU in the region, particularly as the ASEAN country has many extensive agreements with the EU in areas such as politics, trade-investment, and defence-security. He noted that bilateral relations are developing positively and hold great potential for further cooperation.

The ambassadors of EU nations expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation and optimise the benefits of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and improve market access. They confirmed the EU’s intention to contribute to Việt Nam’s integration and development process.

They highlighted the bloc’s plans to enhance collaboration with Việt Nam in green and digital economies, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, justice, labour, defence-security, and climate change adaptation. They also underscored the priority of implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and infrastructure and transport projects in Việt Nam.

Regarding the East Sea issue, the EU affirmed its strong support for resolving disputes through peaceful means in line with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to maritime security, safety, and freedom of navigation, and reinforcing peace, stability, and prosperity of the region – where about 40 per cent of EU goods transit through annually. — VNS