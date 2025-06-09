Việt Nam highly evaluates multifaceted cooperation with Costa Rica: PM

NICE — Việt Nam highly evaluates its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Costa Rica – one of the country’s key partners in Central America and the Caribbean, stated Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at a meeting with President Rodrigo Chaves of Costa Rica, the co-host of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3), on the sidelines of the conference in Nice, France, on June 8 (local time).

PM Chính proposed that the two countries continue to strengthen political trust through the regular exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level visits, as well as political consultations. He called for expanded economic collaboration, increased bilateral trade, enhanced cultural exchanges, and deeper people-to-people connections.

The Vietnamese Government leader thanked Costa Rica for recognising Việt Nam's status as a market economy and expressed his belief that economic and trade relations between the two countries will grow significantly in the time ahead.

The two sides agreed to direct relevant ministries and agencies to explore new directions and initiatives to boost bilateral trade and investment collaboration based on each country’s strengths and needs. Acknowledging the potential for cooperation in agriculture, tourism, consumer goods manufacturing, software development, and digital transformation, the two leaders concurred on the need to step up collaboration in these key areas.

President Chaves praised Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements, and expressed his deep admiration and sentiments for Việt Nam and its people, highlighting their courage, indomitable spirit, peace loving, as well as strong national spirit in the past struggle for independence and the present path of nation-building.

He highly evaluated the potential for cooperation between the two countries, highlighting that ample room remains for stronger partnership. He was particularly impressed by Việt Nam's tourism sector as the Southeast Asian country welcomed about 20 million international visitors last year.

As both Việt Nam and Costa Rica have long coastlines, the two leaders affirmed that the two countries have great potential for cooperation in the field of marine economy, including ocean protection, sustainable development and marine environmental protection. They emphasised the need to strengthen international cooperation in ocean protection, focusing on issues such as combating plastic waste, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and raising public awareness.

On this occasion, PM Chính proposed Costa Rica send a high-level delegation to attend the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội in October 2025. He also invited President Chaves to visit Việt Nam soon.

President Chaves also invited PM Chính to visit Costa Rica as soon as possible, and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure. The two leaders agreed to assigned the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs to prepare for the visits. — VNA/VNS