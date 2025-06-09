Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM calls on UNESCO to continue support for Việt Nam's heritage nominations

June 09, 2025 - 16:47
UNESCO leader commended Việt Nam's active role as a member of the World Heritage Committee, underscoring the country’s increasingly important position and voice within UNESCO.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (centre) had a brief meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on the side of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) in Nice, France. — VNA/VNS Photo

NICE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called upon UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay to continue supporting Việt Nam's heritage applications in their meeting on the sidelines of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) in Nice, France, on June 9.

The Vietnamese leader reaffirmed the Southeast Asian country's unwavering commitment to UNESCO's mission of maintaining global peace, security, and sustainable development through enhanced multilateral cooperation in education, culture, science, information, and communications.

He congratulated Azoulay on the achievements that UNESCO has obtained over the recent past and expressed his gratitude for the organisation's support for Việt Nam over the past five decades.

The PM also praised the comprehensive, substantive, and effective partnership between Việt Nam and UNESCO over the past time.

Azoulay, for her part, commended Việt Nam's active role as a member of the World Heritage Committee, underscoring the country’s increasingly important position and voice within UNESCO. She expressed her hope that Việt Nam will continue its contributions to the organisation.

The UNESCO Director-General also showed her desire to revisit Việt Nam soon. PM Chính extended his invitation to Azoulay to visit the country at a convenient time. — VNA/VNS

Both sides concurred to work closely to promote exchanges of delegations at all levels, and effectively implement signed cooperation agreements, thus bolstering collaboration in the areas of France's strengths and Việt Nam's demands such as cybersecurity, aerospace, transport, strategic infrastructure, and energy.
Since the upgrade to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the exchange of delegations at all levels between the two countries has significantly increased. Within just six months since the upgrade, there were 10 French delegations visiting Việt Nam, including four governmental and ministerial-level and six business delegations representing France's leading sectors, most recently the state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse from May 25-27.

