Vietnamese PM meets President of UN General Assembly in France

NICE — Việt Nam consistently supports multilateralism and the United Nations’ central role in global governance, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told President of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang on the sidelines of the third UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, on Monday.

Amid emerging global challenges like climate change, resource depletion, and population aging, PM Chính underscored the need for international solidarity, adherence to international law, and an inclusive and comprehensive global approach.

He outlined Việt Nam’s development strategy and foreign policy priorities, expressing his hope that Yang will bolster UN – Việt Nam cooperation. This, he said, could include advancing ongoing programmes and projects in Việt Nam, supporting human resources training, and creating opportunities for more Vietnamese professionals to join UN bodies.

PM Chính also thanked President Yang, a former PM of Cameroon, for consistently supporting and enhancing Việt Nam – Cameroon relations. He proposed that Yang further promote the two countries' traditional friendship and affirmed Việt Nam’s readiness to assist Cameroon in agricultural development, alongside encouraging greater investment by Vietnamese companies such as telecoms service provider Viettel in the African nation.

President Yang, for his part, commended Việt Nam’s active engagement in UN activities and its consistent respect for the UN Charter. He highlighted Việt Nam's robust partnerships with the UN and Cameroon, and noted his admiration for Việt Nam’s impressive socio-economic achievements.

He welcomed Việt Nam’s dynamic role and growing international stature, pledging to work with the Southeast Asian country to promote the adherence to the UN Charter, international law, and multilateralism.

Praising Việt Nam’s strengths in science-technology, telecommunications, and agriculture, he also pledged support for deeper Việt Nam – Cameroon cooperation in these areas. He promised to address bottlenecks and create optimal conditions for Vietnamese firms operating in his country.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader extended an invitation to President Yang to visit Việt Nam in the near future. — VNS