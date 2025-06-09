PM Phạm Minh Chính meets Chinese Vice President in Nice

NICE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) in Nice, France.

PM Chính affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State highly value the recent visit to Việt Nam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping. He noted that its diverse and practical outcomes have provided strategic direction for the development of relations between the two Parties and the two countries.

Both sides agreed to continue to effectively implement the high-level common perceptions reached during the visit. They pledged to promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China in line with the six major orientations, maintain regular high-level exchanges, and strongly boost economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

They also agreed to expand joint work in science, technology, and innovation, aiming to make these fields new highlights and drivers of bilateral ties.

The Vietnamese Government leader suggested giving top priority to cooperation in railway development, expressing the determination to commence construction of the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway line in 2025. He also requested that China provide support in concessional financing, technology transfer, and human resources training in this area.

Vice President Han praised the positive momentum of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, affirming China’s readiness to keep working closely with Việt Nam to implement the high-level common perceptions reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries.

He also highlighted the importance of increasing high-level strategic exchanges, consolidating political trust, and advancing practical cooperation to deliver tangible benefits for the peoples of both nations. — VNS