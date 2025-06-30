Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Sound healing

June 30, 2025 - 18:22
Amid the hustle and bustle of daily life, some Hanoians are turning to the sounds of the handpan to relax. This unique instrument creates soothing melodies that help ease the mind. Give it a try! You might be surprised by the calm it brings.

