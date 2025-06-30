Sound healing

Amid the hustle and bustle of daily life, some Hanoians are turning to the sounds of the handpan to relax. This unique instrument creates soothing melodies that help ease the mind. Give it a try! You might be surprised by the calm it brings.
Over five months, the contest received enthusiastic participation, especially from overseas Vietnamese who had visited Trường Sa on homeland sea border trips. Submissions included poems, essays, and paintings expressing love for the seas and islands and deep admiration for the dedication of naval officers protecting Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty.
The ongoing exhibition 'Charlie Chaplin: Echoes of a Legend' is taking place at the iconic 124-year-old luxury Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, where in 1936, Chaplin and his wife, actress Paulette Goddard, spent their honeymoon. The exhibition features treasured items from the private collection of Australian collector Paddy MacDonald.
Faseecom from South Korea and Martarello Group S.R.L from Italy described the story of the future with firework displays of modern technology and boundless creativity in the fifth night, the final qualifying, of the Đà Nẵng International Firework Festival 2025.