Festival Bonjour Vietnam takes place in Paris

PARIS — The second Festival Bonjour Vietnam took place on June 28 and 29 at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Paris.

Co-organised by the Art Space Association and the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, the event welcomed thousands of visitors eager to explore the richness and vibrancy of Vietnamese culture.

Among the distinguished guests were Đinh Toàn Thắng, Ambassador of Vietnam to France, and Anoa Suzanne Dussol, Ambassador of Vietnamese Tourism to France.

The festival offered a dynamic portrait of a young, creative and globally connected Việt Nam through a wide range of cultural activities.

Attendees had the chance to immerse themselves in Vietnamese art, cuisine, contemporary folk music and traditional craft workshops such as Đông Hồ painting, bamboo tray weaving, paper fan decorating and bamboo dragonfly making.

Entirely conceived and led by young Vietnamese and members of the Vietnamese diaspora from around the world, the event was free and open to all.

More than just a cultural showcase, it conveyed a heartfelt message from a vibrant, modern Việt Nam.

Festivalgoer Dominique Hoang said: “I’ve taken part in many workshops. We decorated fans, crafted a little basket, painted bamboo dragonflies and even practiced calligraphy. What you’re doing is truly admirable and deserving of recognition.”

Carinie Florent, another attendee, said: “Today is our 30th wedding anniversary. We were just wandering around looking for a special way to celebrate, and we happened upon this event. Taking part in traditional Vietnamese craft workshops together made the day so memorable, it was such a joyful surprise.”

The French public also enjoyed the photo exhibition 'Delicacies of Hanoi' by Thảo Nguyễn, which integrated augmented reality technology to deliver a multidimensional, multisensory experience.

Viewers were immersed in the refined and authentic beauty of Hà Nội’s cuisine through animated visuals, soundscapes and a vibrant street food area with 10 stalls, recreating the feel of a bustling Vietnamese street.

Two standout artistic performances captured the audience’s imagination: 'The Vivid Legacy of Vietnam' on June 28 blended modern and folk styles, while 'A Tour of Vietnam' featured traditional music and colourful costumes accompanied by a bamboo musical ensemble.

These performances celebrated the depth of Việt Nam’s folk heritage while also highlighting the creativity and cultural fusion of the younger generations.

Claude Nguyen, a 70-year-old Vietnamese expatriate, reflected: “I was deeply impressed by the programme. I brought my granddaughter so she could experience the culture of her mother’s homeland. The young Vietnamese performers were exceptionally talented — clearly, they and their mentors devoted immense effort and passion to their art.”

Driven by Vietnamese youth, who represent the fusion of cultural heritage and global perspective, Bonjour Vietnam 2025 was more than a celebration — it was a cultural dialogue.

With energy, innovation and heart, the younger generation presented Vietnamese culture in fresh, meaningful ways, serving as a dynamic bridge between tradition and modernity.

Entirely non-profit and open to the public, all donations from the festival were directed to supporting disadvantaged and disabled children in Việt Nam. — VNS