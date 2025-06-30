Korean director Im Kwon-taek honoured at Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival 2025

ĐÀ NẴNG — Korean director Im Kwon-taek was granted the Film Achievement Award for his tireless contributions to Asian cinema in the 2025 Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III), which began yesterday.

Director Im Kwon-taek, born in 1936, is widely recognised as a pioneer of modern Korean cinema. He has directed more than 100 films over a career spanning more than 60 years. His legacy is marked by iconic works such as Seopyonje (1993), Chunhyang (2000) and especially Chihwaseon (2002), which earned him the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival.

These three landmark films will be screened throughout the seven days of DANAFF III.

At the opening ceremony and red carpet event, the festival welcomed numerous stars from both Việt Nam and abroad, with a notable presence from South Korea, the featured country for this year’s Country-in-Focus programme.

Actress Moon So-ri, known for When Life Gives You Tangerines, attended the festival with her husband, director Jang Joon-hwan, who serves as the Chair of the Jury for the Asian Competition section at this year’s festival.

The film festival also welcomed the participation of numerous producers, critics and industry experts, including Kim Dong-ho, founder and former chairman of the Busan International Film Festival, current Chairman of the Busan Film Festival Park Kwang-su and Director of the Tokyo International Film Festival Shozo Ichiyama.

Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay said at the opening ceremony: "At a time when the world is facing numerous challenges – and seems more fractured everyday – there is one universal language that unites us here. It is the language of cinema and the art of the filmmakers."

Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People's Committee Lê Trung Chinh remarked that the film festival is not only a platform to showcase outstanding works but also a space for connection, collaboration and the exchange of inspiration among filmmakers, artists and audiences. With over 100 films being screened, DANAFF is upholding its growing influence across the region.

DANAFF III also marks the first time the festival has extended its duration from five to seven days, and notably, the first time it is hosting multiple world premieres.

This is also the first year the organising committee has launched the Project Incubator – a market for film projects in the Asia-Pacific Region and Việt Nam.

Audiences have the opportunity to enjoy over 200 free film screenings held at cinema venues across the city. The screening programmes include Asian Competition Films, Vietnamese Competition Films, a Panorama of Asian Cinema, a Country-in-Focus programme highlighting South Korea , and Half a Century of Vietnamese War Films.

The festival will run until July 5. — VNS