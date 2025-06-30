Launch of two-tier administration model marks Hải Phòng’s new journey: PM

HẢI PHÒNG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday attended a ceremony to launch the two-tier administration model of the new Hải Phòng City, which has been formed by merging the former city of Hải Phòng with Hải Dương Province — a move that he described as a significant milestone marking the start of a new but challenging development journey.

At the ceremony, resolutions and decisions on the organisation and personnel appointments of the new Hải Phòng City were announced, along with decisions on the establishment of the municipal Party Committee and the merging of commune-level administrative units.

Prior to the reorganisation of administrative units, the city of Hải Phòng consisted of 15 district-level and 167 commune-level units, while Hải Dương Province had 12 district-level and 207 commune-level units.

Under the new structure, Hải Phòng and Hải Dương will be merged to form an expanded Hải Phòng City, eliminating the district level entirely. The newly merged region now has 114 commune-level administrative units and encompasses over 3,194sq.km, with a population of more than 4.66 million.

The new city's Party Committee is led by Lê Tiến Châu, a member of the Party Central Committee, who had served as Secretary of the Party Committee of the old Hải Phòng. Lê Văn Hiệu, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Hải Dương Party Committee and Chairman of the Hải Dương provincial People’s Council, will serve as chairman of the municipal People’s Council. Meanwhile, the municipal People’s Committee will be headed by Lê Ngọc Châu, who used to be chairman of the People’s Committee of Hải Dương.

PM Chính said that the launch of the two-tier local administration model is a significant event and a celebration for the nation, adding that merging Hải Dương with Hải Phòng is a strategic move of historical importance, ushering in a new chapter of development for both the city and the broader Red River Delta, contributing to the country’s long-term prosperity.

The Government leader also said that the decision to streamline administrative units by merging provinces and cities, eliminating district-level administrations and consolidating commune-level units aims to build a leaner, more effective and people-centred administrative apparatus that enhances efficiency, improves civil service quality and is better aligned with the requirements of modern development and international integration.

The merger will create a more expansive development space and optimises the use of land and population resources. By combining the distinct strengths of Hải Phòng and Hải Dương, the new administrative unit can fully capitalise on its competitive advantages, he said.

Hải Phòng, he remarked, is a city steeped in heroic history, including its three legendary victories on the Bạch Đằng River. It has played a vital role in national defence, industrialisation and economic modernisation, serving as a key hub for industry, trade and logistics.

Meanwhile, Hải Dương, historically known as the 'Eastern land of scholars', has long been a bastion of cultural and intellectual heritage, and is now emerging as an important centre for both industry and agriculture.

The formation of new Hải Phòng City, Chính said, reflects a long-term strategic mindset. It creates a new economic growth pole capable of leading regional development and contributing to the nation's future. The goal is to develop a modern, smart and multifunctional urban area driving progress in industry, logistics, seaports, commerce, services, culture, education, science and technology.

PM Chính praised both Hải Phòng and Hải Dương for their proactive, creative and disciplined approach to implementing the Party, National Assembly and Government’s directions. He highlighted the professionalism and scientific organisation displayed in the establishment of new Party and administration structures, the streamlining of administrative bodies and the appointment of new leaders across all levels.

He also noted that, despite the administrative transition, both localities remain focused on achieving socio-economic development goals. Economic growth in the first six months of the year in both Hải Phòng and Hải Dương exceeded 11 per cent, making a significant contribution to the country’s overall performance.

The PM asked Party committees, administrations, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and other organisations at all levels along with the entire political system, local military forces and people to immediately get to work, and quickly consolidate and stabilise the organisational apparatus. He also directed them to arrange a contingent of officials with sufficient integrity, capacity and credibility, who are worthy of their new roles and responsibilities.

Chính underscored the continued implementation of policies and benefits that will help public employees, civil servants and armed forces personnel affected by the administrative unit reorganisation.

Conditions must allow agencies and units to operate effectively, smoothly and without disruption in State management and public service delivery to citizens and businesses, he said, stressing the need to accelerate digital transformation, simplify administrative procedures, provide high-level online public services, remove administrative barriers in processing procedures and guarantee the provision of healthcare, education and training services.

In particular, the Government leader urged the new Hải Phòng City to prioritise socio-economic development and ensure national defence and security.

The city must review, supplement and perfect development strategies and planning schemes with a new vision. Major orientations include building a socialist model that is fast-growing, sustainable, modern, prosperous, civilised and rich in cultural identity; developing multi-sector, modern and globally competitive economic pillars including a model of high-tech industry and innovation, internationally oriented logistics services and strategic, modern and smart infrastructure that drives inter-regional connectivity and confirms the region's position as a national gateway for maritime and air transport; and developing a high-quality workforce.

The PM expressed his confidence that building on the solid foundations laid by the former city of Hải Phòng and Hải Dương Province over the years, the Party committees, authorities, Việt Nam Fatherland Front committees, socio-political organisations and the people of the newly formed Hải Phòng City will continue to uphold their revolutionary tradition, the spirit of bravery, determination to win, creativity and aspiration to rise in building a model urban area characterised by green, smart, modern and sustainable development.

He directed the city to serve as an example and leader in contributing to building and defending the Fatherland in the new era.

After the announcement ceremony, PM Chính visited and inspected operations of the local administration apparatus, particularly the handling of administrative procedures for citizens and businesses, in Hồng An Ward. He commended Hải Phòng City and the ward itself for their proactive and swift implementation of tasks to ensure that all agencies and units operate smoothly and without interruption, especially in providing public services to the people and enterprises.

He also asked for continued efforts to ensure that agencies and units operate effectively and efficiently, with a particular emphasis on accelerating digital transformation, providing high-level online public services and eliminating administrative barriers in the processing of procedures. — VNS