Restructuring of administrative units opens up new development space for Hà Nội: State President

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường has emphasised that the restructuring of commune-level administrative units will open up new development space for Hà Nội to better promote its role as the spearhead and growth driver for the capital region, the northern key economic region, and the whole country.

The State leader made the statement while attending a ceremony in Hà Nội on Monday morning to announce the National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution on the reorganisation of commune-level administrative units, and the city’s relevant decisions.

Accordingly, Hà Nội’s 526 communes and wards have been reorganised into 126 commune-level administrative units, including 51 wards and 75 communes. Along with other localities across the country, these communes and wards will officially begin operations under the two-tier local administration model on Tuesday.

At its 9th session, the 15th NA passed the Resolution on amending the Constitution and the Resolution on reorganising provincial-level administrative units. The number of provinces and cities has been reduced from 63 to 34, and a two-tier local administration model, consisting of provincial and commune levels, will be implemented from July 1. This is one of the historically significant and strategically long-term decisions aimed at expanding the space for socio-economic development, in line with the country’s context in the new era.

At the same time, it marks the first time in the history of administrative reform that Việt Nam has carried out a large-scale restructuring, reducing intermediate layers and forming a leaner, more streamlined, stronger, and more effective administrative apparatus towards better serving the people.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Cường affirmed that this is a very special milestone for the entire country and for the capital of Hà Nội as, starting from July 1, the country’s local administration apparatus will officially enter a new phase - transitioning from the three-tier system that has been in place for 80 years since the founding of the nation to a two-level one.

He also asserted that this is a major and particularly important policy of the Party and State, with long-term strategic significance. It reflects strong political determination to build a lean, streamlined, efficient, effective administration that is close to the people, attentive to the people, and better serves them.

This is not only an adjustment of administrative boundaries but also a significant step politically and organisationally, ensuring the sustainable development of the country, the State leader stressed.

Stressing the need for the new administrative model to be streamlined yet strong, efficient, and closer to the people, President Cường urged the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee to focus leadership and direction across Party committees and administrations at all levels.

He noted that the Party committees and administrations of the 126 newly-established wards and communes must operate in a smooth, coordinated and effective manner from the very beginning. There must be no delays, bottlenecks, and disruptions to the normal functioning of society, especially in matters concerning people, businesses, investment, and essential public services.

The President also urged the city’s authorities to pay close attention to implementing the Politburo's Directive No. 45 on preparations for Party congresses at all levels in the run-up to the 14th National Party Congress. In addition, Hà Nội must thoroughly follow the Politburo's resolutions of the "four pillars" for growth, the resolution on the capital’s development strategy to 2030 with a vision to 2045, and the 2024 Capital Law.

On this foundation, President Cường requested the city to form scientifically grounded, targeted action plans with clear priorities and timelines.

The State leader affirmed this is not merely an administrative requirement, but a vivid reflection of the reform in management mindset and methods to implement the Party's resolutions in real life.

He expressed his confidence that Hà Nội would rally collective strength and solidarity to spearhead reform in grassroots governance, improve the quality of public administration, and build a modern, professional, and service-oriented system that better serves the people, contributing to Việt Nam’s march into a new era of prosperity and strength.

For her part, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài underscored the city’s readiness to ensure all 126 new communes and wards would operate in a coordinated, efficient, and responsive manner, in line with the renewed two-tier local administration model, while embracing a spirit of confidence, determination, and commitment to the nation's progress. — VNS