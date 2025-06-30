New Cần Thơ City positioned as regional economic engine: NA Chairman

CẦN THƠ — A ceremony was held in the presence of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday to announce the resolutions and decisions on the administrative unit reorganisation and personnel appointments in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ.

According to the Party Central Committee's decisions along with the NA's and the NA Standing Committee's resolutions, the entire natural areas and populations of Cần Thơ City, Sóc Trăng Province and Hậu Giang Province are reorganised into a new administrative unit named 'Cần Thơ City'. Following the merger, the new Cần Thơ comprises 103 commune-level administrative units, including 31 wards and 72 communes.

The Party Committee of Cần Thơ City is established through the merger of the Party Committees of the former city, Hậu Giang Province and Sóc Trăng Province. For the 2020–2025 tenure, it consists of 79 members, while its Standing Board features 20 members.

Đỗ Thanh Bình, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the former Cần Thơ, was appointed Secretary of the Party Committee of the new city for the rest of the 2020–2025 tenure.

Trần Văn Lâu, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, was appointed as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term. Đồng Văn Thanh, Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, serves as Chairman of the People’s Council of the new city. Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and an NA deputy, was assigned to act as head of Cần Thơ City’s NA delegation.

Stressing the significance of the administrative unit reorganisation, NA Chairman Mẫn spoke highly of the Party Committees, People’s Councils, People’s Committees, Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committees and NA delegations of the three localities for their proactive leadership, close coordination, high sense of responsibility, and effective implementation of the merger. That, he said, has helped secure the broad consensus among local officials and Party members, as well as the strong support of people from all social strata for the move.

The top legislator expressed appreciation and respect for the enormous and enduring contributions by local Party organisations, authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front committees, and mass organisations, particularly those at district and commune levels, to the administrative unit reorganisation. He acknowledged and praised the dedication of generations of officials, civil servants, armed forces personnel and residents of Cần Thơ, Hậu Giang, and Sóc Trăng, who have played a vital role in the development of this region.

Chairman Mẫn emphasised that the historic decision to reorganise local administrative units not only marks a milestone in public administration reform but also reminds the fact that the three localities – Cần Thơ City, Hậu Giang Province and Sóc Trăng Province were once parts of former Hậu Giang Province.

Now they are merged into Cần Thơ City, he said, adding that it paves the way for closer regional cooperation in economic, cultural, and social development, national defence, and security. It also expands development space and strengthens Cần Thơ’s role as the central economic engine of the Mekong Delta region.

The top legislator called on Cần Thơ’s political system to intensify communication and thoroughly disseminate the directives of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, the NA, the Government and especially the guidance of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm at his meeting with leaders of the three localities on June 4, 2025.

The city was urged to quickly stabilise its administrative structure, allocate personnel appropriately, and ensure smooth, uninterrupted public services. It must also effectively arrange new offices and equipment, manage public assets after the merger and avoid any losses or waste.

The NA Chairman emphasised the need for Cần Thơ City to focus on boosting socio-economic development, ensuring national defence and security, and positioning Cần Thơ as a growth pole of the nation. It should become a centre for trade, logistics, marine economy, innovation, science and technology and artificial intelligence, while developing digital and processing industries and high-tech agriculture.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring balanced cultural and social development, improved welfare, and a better quality of life for all people.

According to the NA Chairman, people must truly benefit from the fruits of socio-economic development. All urban corners and rural areas of the city should be green, clean, civilised, and safe. Cần Thơ must strive to become one of the most livable localities in Việt Nam.

He urged the city to prepare thoroughly for upcoming Party congresses at all levels, build on past achievements, and present a bold new vision, underlining the importance of selecting capable, ethical, and responsible officials, with public trust as the highest standard. Preparations should also be made for the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

The NA Chairman expressed his confidence that the Party, administration, and people of Cần Thơ will overcome challenges, seize new opportunities and contribute to the country’s ongoing renewal process. — VNS