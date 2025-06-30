Vietjet to launch major promotion, offering up to 77% off on all routes

HCM CITY — Vietjet has announced a major promotional campaign set to take place on July 7, offering millions of discounted tickets with savings of up to 77 per cent on all domestic and international routes.

Passengers booking Eco tickets on the airline’s website www.vietjetair.com or mobile app and applying the promo code “SUPERSALE77” will be eligible for the special discount. The promotion is valid for travel between August 11, 2025, and March 28, 2026.

In response to increasing summer travel demand, Vietjet has also added more than 600,000 seats to its network of over 145 routes, enhancing connectivity and offering more options for travelers both within Việt Nam and abroad.

Late last week, Vietjet announced the launch of three new routes connecting Thanh Hóa with key economic and tourist destinations - Đà Lạt, Buôn Ma Thuột, and Cần Thơ. The move aims to enhance regional connectivity and support travel demand during the upcoming closure of Vinh Airport for repairs, scheduled from July 1 to December 31, 2025.

The airline will operate three round-trip flights per week on the Thanh Hóa-Đà Lạt route, four on the Thanh Hóa-Buôn Ma Thuột route, and four on the Thanh Hóa-Cần Thơ route.

Additionally, Vietjet is increasing its flight frequency between Thanh Hóa and HCM City by four flights daily. — VNS