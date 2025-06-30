Quảng Ninh establishes Yên Thọ industrial cluster

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Quảng Ninh Province has issued a decision to establish the Yên Thọ industrial cluster, located in Yên Thọ and Yên Đức wards, Đông Triều City, following recent administrative restructuring.

The cluster will cover an area of 34.6 hectares, with infrastructure to be developed by Kim Long Joint Stock Company as the project’s investor.

Its main activities will include processing and manufacturing industries; wholesale and retail trade; repair of cars and motorbikes; warehousing; transport support services; and household consumer goods production. Notably, industries with a high risk of environmental pollution will not be permitted within the site.

The Yên Thọ Industrial Cluster has been planned to accommodate the relocation of small-scale handicraft and industrial facilities that are no longer consistent with urban development plans. The project is set to operate for 50 years from the date of land allocation.

According to the provincial master plan, by 2030 Quảng Ninh aims to develop 36 industrial clusters spanning over 2,100 hectares. Looking further ahead, the vision to 2050 targets a total of 45 industrial clusters covering more than 2,700 hectares. — VNS