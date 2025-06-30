Hải Phòng to establish Free Trade Zone to drive investment

HÀ NỘI — Hải Phòng is preparing to establish a Free Trade Zone (FTZ), a model expected to become a breakthrough lever for attracting investment, developing high-quality commerce and services, boosting exports and building a hub for research and innovation.

The area will have clearly defined geographic boundaries and operate under exceptional mechanisms and policies designed to enhance competitiveness and attract highly qualified human resources.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn recently signed Resolution No. 226/2025/QH15, which pilots several special mechanisms and policies to accelerate Hải Phòng’s development.

Coming into force on July 1, 2025, the resolution enables the city to implement new approaches in investment management, fiscal and budget policies, urban planning, resource and environmental governance, and innovation.

The FTZ will encompass a range of functional subzones, including manufacturing areas, port and port logistics services, logistics centres, commercial and service zones, and other components fulfilling the criteria of a bonded area subject to customs supervision and specialised state management.

Additionally, the city’s People’s Committee has been authorised to sell public apartment buildings formed between December 31, 1994 and January 1, 2025. Hải Phòng will also be allowed to implement a mechanism for mobilising resources to fund salary reform.

After ensuring payment of salaries and social welfare, the city’s People’s Council may decide to use any surplus to increase the average income of public officials, civil servants and employees by up to 0.8 times their current salaries, as well as to remunerate experts, scientists, talented individuals, managers and highly skilled workers currently working in the city. — VNS