Manulife expands in Hưng Yên, unlocking new opportunities for local community

HÀ NỘI — Manulife has opened its Manulife Agency Centre (MAC) at the Haven Park Building in Ecopark Township, Hưng Yên. The new facility provides a modern workspace and a comprehensive training environment for its local agents.

With a multifunctional design and state-of-the-art amenities, the newly launched MAC Hưng Yên-Ecopark provides Manulife agents with a dynamic space to connect, learn and sharpen their expertise within a professional financial environment. This innovative concept deepens collaboration between Manulife and its local agency network, enhancing customer outreach and service delivery.

As the first of its kind in Manulife’s nationwide expansion strategy, the centre is also set to generate numerous career opportunities in Hưng Yên, including roles such as Sales Manager (SM), Financial Advisor (FA), and more.

Manish Sangal, Chief Agency Officer at Manulife Vietnam, said: "At Manulife Vietnam, our people are at the heart of everything we do. The company is constantly striving to develop our agency force toward sustainable, distinctive values."

"The launch of the MAC office marks an essential step in building a comprehensive working and training ecosystem, empowering our agents to reach their full potential and deliver exceptional value to our customers," he said.

At Manulife, every agent is empowered to become a trusted partner in protecting customers’ health and building their financial future. In addition to infrastructure upgrades, the company is intensifying its investment in comprehensive training programmes across finance, insurance, healthcare, and essential soft skills.

Beginning in Q3 2025, Manulife will introduce specialised courses in underwriting and medical knowledge, aimed at further strengthening agents' professional capabilities and improving service quality for customers.

Beyond its robust training programmes, Manulife offers agents a competitive income structure, performance-based incentives, and clear pathways for career advancement. Many of its top-performing agents have earned prestigious international honors in the insurance industry, including MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) and COT (Court of the Table), highlighting their exceptional achievements and professional excellence.

The opening of MAC Hưng Yên bolsters Manulife’s distribution network and generates promising career opportunities in the region.

Earlier in March 2025, the company launched its MClass Saigon office in a prime location within HCM City’s financial district, District 1. This new office enhances convenience for customers and provides a central hub for agents to build connections and engage in professional training programmes.