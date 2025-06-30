State-run real estate trading centre to be developed

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction is working with the Việt Nam Association of Realtors (VARS) to develop a pilot scheme for a State-run real estate trading centre in a bid to boost market transparency.

Tống Thị Hồng Hạnh, director of the ministry’s Housing and Real Estate Market Management Department said his is part of broader efforts to professionalise the real estate brokerage industry.

The centre will be directly overseen by State agencies and tasked with verifying the validity of real estate projects, connecting public data sources and streamlining property transactions to ensure the market transparency. Software development is underway with pilot implementation expected later this year.

Surging housing prices, especially in major cities like Hà Nội and HCM City, has urged calls for action to improve the market transparency as speculation is still identified as a cause for rising prices beside higher costs and legal bottlenecks. — VNS