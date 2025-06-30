Việt Nam issues new circular on certificates of origin

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued Circular 40/2025/TT-BCT detailing procedures for issuance of certificates of origin (C/Os) and written approvals for self-certification of origin by exporters, a move to decentralise and streamline trade administration.

The circular, effective from July 1, regulates two entities authorised to issue C/Os: the ministry’s Import and Export Department and organisations authorised by provincial and municipal people’s committees.

The issuance process will be conducted via the eCoSys platform at the address www.ecosys.gov.vn. The system is managed by the Department of e-Commerce and Digital Economy and integrated with the national Single Window system.

Authorised bodies must publish their procedures and provide guidance to businesses to ensure compliance with regulations.

The Import and Export Department will provide training and conduct periodic inspections to ensure smooth issuance of C/Os nationwide. — BIZHUB/VNS