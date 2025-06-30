Man arrested for sexually assaulting three-month-old infant

HÀ NỘI — A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby girl, a children's hospital announced on June 29 after admitting an infant with severe genital injuries consistent with sexual assault.

The suspect is reportedly a relative of the infant.

The Việt Nam National Children's Hospital in Hà Nội stated it received the infant on June 22 in critical condition due to serious bleeding. Medical examinations and multi-specialty consultations confirmed the baby had been sexually abused, sustaining a ruptured hymen and a 1.5cm vaginal tear.

Doctors performed emergency surgery the same night, successfully treating the injuries. The hospital noted the damage did not extend to the rectum. Following the operation, the infant's condition stabilised, and she was discharged two days later after receiving intensive care.

The hospital's Child Protection Board immediately intervened, providing comprehensive support to both the mother and the child throughout the treatment process.

Dr. Cao Việt Tùng, Deputy Director of the hospital and head of the board, coordinated with medical staff, psychologists, social workers, and authorities to ensure the child received optimal care and legal protection.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of the man involved, who has reportedly confessed to the acts.

The incident underscores the pervasive threat of child sexual abuse in Việt Nam, often perpetrated by individuals known to the victims. Data from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs shows that 2,498 cases of child abuse were recorded nationwide in 2023. The national children's hospital has treated 66 abuse victims in 2024 alone, with sexual abuse accounting for nearly 29 per cent of cases.

Experts emphasise that abused children often remain silent due to fear, shame, or threats, enduring prolonged psychological trauma. Child protection advocates urged parents to remain vigilant, equipping children with self-protection skills and seeking immediate medical attention for any unusual signs, particularly genital bleeding. — VNS