Tiền Giang allocates over $2.32 mil to tackle riverbank erosions

ĐỒNG THÁP - The Department of Agriculture and Environment of Tiền Giang Province (to be merged with Đồng Tháp to form the new Đồng Tháp Province on July 1) has sought an allocation if over VNĐ60.5 billion (US$2.32 million) to handle erosion.

Tiền Giang recorded erosions at 42 points with a combined length of 3.15km in the first half of this year.

Nine of them have been vulnerable points since 2024 and 33 emerged newly.

One of the primary causes is the province’s dense river and canal network, particularly its curved sections and river junctions where prolonged water flow strikes directly against the banks.

This has been worsened by low tides, early-season heavy rainfall and frequent waterway traffic that generated strong waves.

Dykes connected with rural roads are often built alongside canals and creeks without ensuring proper clearance.

During upgrades, many localities dredge the canal bed and pump in sand, which damages the soil structure.

Meanwhile, high road traffic density contributes to surface subsidence.

The construction of houses and infrastructure too close to riverbanks and encroachments into rivers, canals and creeks have altered natural water flows, thereby increasing the risk of erosion.

Tiền Giang has unveiled a plan for preventing riverbank and coastal collapses for the period until 2030, including both short- and long-term solutions.

As part of this, local authorities are required to prepare detailed responses for areas already affected or at high risk of erosion.

The province will also raise public awareness, encourage grass planting along riverbanks and strictly manage construction activities near waterways to mitigate risks. - VNS