Home Society

Tiền Giang allocates over $2.32 mil to tackle riverbank erosions

June 30, 2025 - 10:53
Riverbank collapse in Tiền Giang. The locality will spend over $2.3 million to deal with riverbank erosions. - Photo sggp.org.vn

ĐỒNG THÁP - The Department of Agriculture and Environment of Tiền Giang Province (to be merged with Đồng Tháp to form the new Đồng Tháp Province on July 1) has sought an allocation if over VNĐ60.5 billion (US$2.32 million) to handle erosion.

Tiền Giang recorded erosions at 42 points with a combined length of 3.15km in the first half of this year.

Nine of them have been vulnerable points since 2024 and 33 emerged newly.

One of the primary causes is the province’s dense river and canal network, particularly its curved sections and river junctions where prolonged water flow strikes directly against the banks.

This has been worsened by low tides, early-season heavy rainfall and frequent waterway traffic that generated strong waves.

Dykes connected with rural roads are often built alongside canals and creeks without ensuring proper clearance.

During upgrades, many localities dredge the canal bed and pump in sand, which damages the soil structure.

Meanwhile, high road traffic density contributes to surface subsidence.

The construction of houses and infrastructure too close to riverbanks and encroachments into rivers, canals and creeks have altered natural water flows, thereby increasing the risk of erosion.

Tiền Giang has unveiled a plan for preventing riverbank and coastal collapses for the period until 2030, including both short- and long-term solutions.

As part of this, local authorities are required to prepare detailed responses for areas already affected or at high risk of erosion.

The province will also raise public awareness, encourage grass planting along riverbanks and strictly manage construction activities near waterways to mitigate risks. - VNS

Society

Tiền Giang boosts agricultural exports

Tiền Giang Province is intensifying efforts to expand agricultural exports by developing high-quality farming zones, attracting investment in deep processing and exploring new export markets to ensure improved incomes for farmers.
Society

Bumper harvest in lychee land

Thanh Hà District in the northern province of Hải Dương has witnessed a bumper lychee harvest, with thousands of tonnes sold domestically and exported overseas. Join Việt Nam News’ reporter to explore the thriving lychee season!

