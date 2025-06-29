VNA joins efforts to support housing improvement in Tuyên Quang

TUYÊN QUANG — A delegation from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by Party Committee Secretary and General Director Vũ Việt Trang on Sunday visited Trung Yên commune, Sơn Dương district, Tuyên Quang province to provide housing support for two disadvantaged families.

The delegation handed over financial assistance to help eliminate makeshift and dilapidated houses in the area.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Trang, who is also Chairwoman of the VNA Journalists' Association, expressed her delight that the agency was able to contribute to meaningful social initiatives aimed at improving housing conditions for vulnerable communities in line with the campaign to eliminate substandard housing nationwide launched by the Prime Minister. She emphasised that the activity reflects the agency’s long-standing humanitarian value and spirit of solidarity.

“Beyond our core mission of delivering timely and accurate news, VNA staff have always upheld the tradition of mutual support,” Trang said.

“Today’s support for two families in Trung Yên is a heartfelt gesture from the VNA community, offering encouragement and practical help to those in need. It’s especially meaningful as it coincides with Vietnamese Family Day on Saturday.”

She extended best wishes to the supported families, hoping that their new homes will bring stability and motivation to improve their livelihoods.

Over the past years, Tuyên Quang province has made concerted efforts to mobilise resources to improve housing conditions for its residents. Local authorities, with support from organisations and donors, have built new homes to help ensure a better quality of life for disadvantaged households. VNA reporters have closely followed and covered these developments, contributing to raising public awareness through various media reports and photos.

Hoàng Cao Khải, Secretary of the Trung Yên commune Party Committee, thanked the VNA and other organisations across the country for their continued support. He noted that Trung Yên has now completed the programme on eliminating substandard housing, with significant contributions from central agencies, including the VNA.

During the trip, Trang and the VNA delegation visited the historical VNA relic site in Trung Yên commune, part of the larger Tân Trào National Special Relic Complex. — VNS