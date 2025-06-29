Việt Nam looks to expand telehealth to improve access for remote communities

Khánh Dương

HÀ NỘI — In April 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hà Nội Medical University Hospital launched its first trial telehealth sessions, connecting doctors in the capital with patients in Lào Cai, Hà Tĩnh and Thanh Hóa provinces.

Since then, the telehealth model has expanded rapidly, now connecting hundreds of health stations across the country with thousands of patients — both Vietnamese and foreign nationals.

Supported by international partners, the Ministry of Health continues to promote the model as a strategic solution to improving healthcare accessibility.

Assisted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), since 2020 the ministry has deployed the 'Doctor for Everyone' telehealth software in eight provinces: Hà Giang, Bắc Kạn, Lạng Sơn, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Ngãi, Bình Định, Đắk Lắk and Cà Mau.

The ministry is currently working with the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) and UNDP to implement the project 'Telehealth to Improve Access to Healthcare Services for Disadvantaged Groups in Việt Nam'.

The project targets 10 remote and mountainous provinces still facing barriers in accessing healthcare.

Over the past six months, 150 communal health stations in provinces including Hà Giang, Bắc Kạn, Lạng Sơn, Lào Cai, Lai Châu, Yên Bái, Tây Ninh, Hậu Giang, Bến Tre and Cà Mau have been equipped with information technology systems. In addition, 117 key provincial healthcare workers have received training, with thousands more expected to follow.

Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn said telehealth reflects the modernisation of healthcare in Việt Nam, helping expand equitable access to medical services, especially in underprivileged areas.

“Telehealth is a practical, humanitarian and meaningful model of international cooperation,” he said.

“It contributes to realising the goal of leaving no one behind in community healthcare.”

He said telehealth is a strategic breakthrough for the healthcare sector as Việt Nam builds a modern, efficient and equitable national health system.

Associate Professor Nguyễn Lân Hiếu, director of Hà Nội Medical University Hospital, said Việt Nam is well-positioned to advance telehealth, given the Government’s commitment to digital transformation and a high internet penetration rate, with approximately 73.2 per cent of the population — nearly 75 million people — online.

“With early adoption of telehealth at Hà Nội Medical University Hospital, we believe combining traditional medical care with digital technology will enhance treatment efficiency and further the hospital’s reputation,” he said at a recent Việt Nam–South Korea telehealth workshop.

“Digital transformation cannot be applied uniformly. It must be customised to suit each institution or locality. This calls for close coordination not only among domestic institutions but also with international partners,” he said.

The hospital has been a pioneer in adopting technology in healthcare management, including electronic medical records, telemedicine, telepathology, tele-intensive care units and tele-education. It has conducted over 3,500 teleconsultations and 1,200 health check-ups since 2020, with participation from about 165 doctors.

Hiếu noted that telehealth has significantly reduced travel time and patient waiting times while improving access to specialised services. Patients can join consultations via private video calls or dedicated mobile apps.

However, he acknowledged two major challenges: the cost and limited efficiency.

“Few patients register for telehealth because they have not yet seen its full benefits. Telehealth must demonstrate greater help than AI tools like ChatGPT or common messaging platforms such as Viber or Zalo,” he said.

To enhance adoption, he suggested integrating patient-tracking devices for at-home consultations.

His hospital aims to trial the devices with over 1,000 patients to evaluate satisfaction.

“In the long term, Việt Nam should aim to produce its own medical devices to better serve domestic needs,” Hiếu said.

Health experts agree that building a robust database of online health records is essential for the growth of telehealth.

Director General of the Department of Medical Service Administration Hà Anh Đức said the department is working to complete around 40 million electronic medical records this year and to establish health profiles for all citizens starting from birth. These profiles will be updated with regular health check-up results.

Dr Nguyễn Văn Linh from the Department of Health of Yên Bái province, one of the first localities to adopt telehealth under the KOFIH partnership, proposed creating a smart healthcare ecosystem with three core pillars: electronic medical records, AI-assisted diagnosis and telehealth services.

“These elements should be integrated into the VNeID app for convenient access for citizens,” he said.

Linh added that in many countries, telehealth is most effective during patients’ follow-up visits. Once patients have a digital medical history, telehealth becomes far more efficient.

With the national deadline for applying electronic medical records set for September, Yên Bái plans to begin widespread implementation in July, he said. — VNS