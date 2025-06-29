Aviation authority urges heightened flight safety following aircraft collision in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has issued an urgent directive to aviation units nationwide, calling for strengthened flight safety measures during the summer peak travel period and in anticipation of adverse weather conditions such as thunderstorms.

The move comes in response to a recent ground collision involving two Vietnam Airlines aircrafts.

On June 27, a Boeing 787 preparing to take off for HCM City collided into the tail of an Airbus 321 waiting to take off for Điện Biên City, at the intersection of taxiways S and S3 at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội.

The two airplanes and the four pilots have been suspended, while investigation into the cause is underway.

The incident is rated level B in aviation incident assessment, second out of five levels.

The CAAV instructed all relevant entities to strictly implement directives on maintaining aviation safety in poor weather conditions and to adhere fully to operational procedures and crew rest regulations.

Airlines and aviation organisations are required to step up awareness campaigns among staff, especially pilots and air traffic controllers, on compliance with safety protocols. Pilots must strictly follow standard operating procedures, particularly during critical flight phases such as taxiing, takeoff and landing.

Prior to departure, pilots are advised to conduct thorough briefings on taxi routes, use up-to-date airport charts and clearly assign tasks within the cockpit crew. During taxiing, heightened vigilance is required to identify key intersections, narrow taxiways and high-traffic areas. If unsure about clearance from obstacles such as other aircraft, vehicles, personnel or foreign object debris, pilots must immediately halt and inform air traffic controllers.

Pilots are also required to employ a “readback-hearback-confirmation” protocol with air traffic controllers to ensure accurate understanding of instructions. In cases of ambiguity, clarification must be sought before proceeding. Personal activities such as taking photos or filming are prohibited during operations.

Internally, airlines must strengthen flight supervision, conduct regular reviews of operational procedures and promote a culture of continuous safety improvement.

Air traffic controllers are likewise mandated to maintain full visual surveillance of aircraft movements during their shifts, utilising available technologies such as ground surveillance systems, binoculars and visual markers to monitor aircraft position, direction and spacing. Any abnormal or unauthorised movement such as incorrect taxiing or stopping in restricted areas must be detected and addressed promptly.

Controllers must remain fully attentive, accurately relay instructions and repeat them when there is any indication of misunderstanding, especially with critical commands related to runway crossings or holding positions. Weather updates must be frequently communicated to pilots, enabling timely adjustments and informed decision-making.

Airport operators have been told to intensify inspections of signage, ground markings, lighting systems and taxiway indicators to ensure optimal safety and service readiness. They are also encouraged to consider advanced surface movement guidance systems at high-traffic airports to prevent runway incursions and ground collisions.

The CAAV emphasised that all units must remain vigilant and proactive to ensure aviation safety amid growing air traffic and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. — VNS