Home Society

Work begins on expressway linking HCM City, Đà Lạt, cutting travel time in half

June 29, 2025 - 14:40
Construction began on Sunday on the 74-km Bảo Lộc–Liên Khương Expressway, which is expected to cut travel time between HCM City and Đà Lạt in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng from six hours to three.

 

Deputy PM Nguyễn Hòa Bình, along with officials from central ministries, the provinces of Lâm Đồng, Bình Thuận, and Đắk Nông, and project investors, launch construction of the Bảo Lộc–Liên Khương Expressway on Sunday. — Photo nld.com.vn 

HCM CITY — Construction began on Sunday on the 74-km Bảo Lộc–Liên Khương Expressway, expected to cut travel time between HCM City and Đà Lạt in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng from six hours to three.

The project, launched in Lâm Đồng Province under a public-private partnership (PPP), has a total investment of VNĐ17.7 trillion (US$697 million). 

As part of the larger 200-km Dầu Giây–Liên Khương Expressway, the first phase of Bảo Lộc–Liên Khương Expressway will build a four-lane, 17-metre-wide road designed for speeds up to 80km per hour. 

Once fully completed, the expressway will expand to 24.75 metres and support speeds of 100km per hour.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình called the expressway a “strategic link” connecting the southern economic region with Đà Lạt and unlocking development potential in the Central Highlands region.

Bình urged ministries and local governments to approach the project with a “just do, no delays” mindset, stressing the need to prioritise timely and fair resettlement for affected communities. 

The Bảo Lộc–Liên Khương, along with Tân Phú–Bảo Lộc expressways will form a continuous route between HCM City and Đà Lạt (the 200-km Dầu Giây–Liên Khương Expressway). Both projects faced delays but are now moving forward.

Authorities expect the new expressway to boost logistics, tourism, and regional connectivity, while supporting urban development along the Đồng Nai–Bảo Lộc–Đức Trọng corridor. 

The groundbreaking ceremony came ahead of an administrative restructuring that will see the provinces of Bình Thuận, Lâm Đồng, and Đắk Nông merged into a new Lâm Đồng Province on June 30. — VNS

