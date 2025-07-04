UN praises Việt Nam’s commitment to multilateralism, international law

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, paid a courtesy visit to President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang on Thursday, during which the latter commended Việt Nam’s development achievements as well as its steadfast stance and commitment to multilateralism, international law, and the UN Charter.

At the event, the Vietnamese diplomat congratulated President Yang on the achievements of the 79th General Assembly session amidst mounting challenges confronting multilateralism and the UN itself.

Việt stressed that dialogue and mutual respect form the cornerstone to maintain international peace and security while promoting cooperation for sustainable development.

Drawing from Việt Nam's historical experience, he expressed the country's willingness to make substantive contributions to post-conflict reconciliation and healing efforts.

He affirmed Việt Nam's readiness to share its expertise and further strengthen its role in building sustainable peace across the globe.

Yang wished that Việt would have a successful tenure, contributing to improving the country’s image and international standing as well as promoting cooperation and dialogues between UN member states.

Earlier, Việt had meetings with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General for Policy Guy Ryder, and UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu.

During the events, he thanked the UN’s support for Việt Nam over the recent past while reaffirming the country’s strong commitment to the UN agenda, particularly processes and initiatives aimed at addressing global challenges. — VNA/VNS