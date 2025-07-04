Việt Nam highlights commitment to gender equality at Global Women’s Summit

BERLIN – State Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân underscored Việt Nam's notable progress in promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in recent years, affirming the country's consistent commitment to these priorities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Global Summit of Women in Berlin, Germany, on July 3, Xuân shared that between 2022 and 2024, Việt Nam climbed 11 places in the global gender equality rankings, currently standing at 72nd out of 146 countries.

The Vice President praised the summit for its contributions to promoting dialogue and international cooperation on gender equality over the past 35 years since its inception. Highlighting the significance of this year’s theme "Women: Restoring Values in the Digital Age", she noted that in a world marked by growing uncertainties, the robust digital transformation presents both opportunities and challenges. While the digital transformation opens up new chances for sustainable development, innovation, effective governance, and improved quality of life, it also risks exacerbating both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, especially for vulnerable groups in society, Xuân elaborated.

She spotlighted Việt Nam’s national digital transformation strategy, emphasising grassroots initiatives like the “Digital Literacy for All” and “AI for All” movements. She commended the pioneering role of the Vietnam Women’s Union in bringing these programmes to women at the local level, helping to build an inclusive digital society. To ensure the active and safe participation of women and children, Việt Nam is striving to create a secure and friendly digital space, with several concrete actions already underway.

To promote inclusive and humane digital development, she called on the international community and nations to place gender equality at the centre of all discussions and legal frameworks concerning technology, share best practices, and honour the contributions of female scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs, thereby breaking invisible barriers and inspiring aspirations among women to reach new heights.

Reaffirming Việt Nam’s readiness to share its experience, Xuân reiterated the country’s commitment to being a reliable partner and responsible member of the global community, working together to build an inclusive digital world where all women and girls can fully participate, be protected, and be empowered to achieve comprehensive development.

Speakers at the event underlined the urgency of advancing gender equality and empowerment for women and girls in the face of today’s complex global challenges. They emphasised that while the digital era and technological breakthroughs like artificial intelligence offer unprecedented opportunities to elevate the role and value of women, they also pose risks of discrimination and inequality, especially in economic and social spheres. It is crucial to enable women and girls to fully participate in science and technology fields, to be equipped with relevant skills, and supported to adapt to emerging trends in the job market, particularly within technology enterprises. Gender equality and women’s advancement are key to achieving sustainable human development.

Meeting with German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil on the sidelines of the summit, Vice President Xuân suggested the two countries enhance high-level exchanges on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties (1975–2025), elaborating that this is an opportunity to review and advance bilateral cooperation across all fields and channels.

Also on July 3, Xuân met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Germany, where she briefed them on Việt Nam’s current socio-economic situation and acknowledged their meaningful contributions to both the homeland and host country.

On this occasion, the Vice President also attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the Vietnam–Germany Bear statue at the Vietnamese Embassy in Berlin. Initiated by Ambassador Vũ Quang Minh, the statue features iconic landmarks of both countries. The bear, a symbol of Berlin, also represents hospitality, strength, unity, and friendship - embodying the enduring and vibrant relationship between Việt Nam and Germany. VNA/VNS