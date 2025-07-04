Việt Nam sets two-tier local government system

Starting July 1, Việt Nam's is implementing a two-tier local administration model nationwide, comprising 34 provinces and cities (reduced from 63), with districts abolished under the biggest restructuring in the country's history.

This marks the first time in the history of administrative reform that Việt Nam has carried out a large-scale restructuring, reducing intermediate layers and forming a leaner, stronger and more effective administrative apparatus towards better serving the people.

In the northern mountainous region, Hà Giang merges into Tuyên Quang; Lào Cai incorporates into Yên Bái; and Bắc Kạn is part of the new enlarged Thái Nguyên.

The northern provinces of Vĩnh Phúc and Hòa Bình merge into Phú Thọ; Bắc Giang incorporates into Bắc Ninh; Thái Bình merges into Hưng Yên; and both Nam Định and Hà Nam are included in Ninh Bình Province.

Hải Phòng City in the north is expanded with the merger of Hải Dương Province; while Quảng Bình in the Central region is now part of Quảng Trị. Quảng Nam Province merged into Đà Nẵng City.

The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum is now part of Quảng Ngãi; Gia Lai incorporates in Bình Định; Đắc Nông and Bình Thuận merge into Lâm Đồng; and Đắc Lắc now has Phú Yên under its expansion.

Elsewhere, the southern coastal province Ninh Thuận is now part of Khánh Hòa, and the newly expanded Hồ Chí Minh City now includes both Bình Dương and Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu provinces.

In the Mekong Delta, Hậu Giang and Sóc Trăng now become part of Cần Thơ; Bến Tre and Trà Vinh are now under Vĩnh Long; Đồng Tháp retains its name after taking on Tiền Giang; Bạc Liêu is now part of Cà Mau; and Kiên Giang merges into An Giang. VNS