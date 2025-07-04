Việt Nam sets two-tier local government system

|Hà Nội Mayor Trần Sỹ Thanh and delegates attend the opening ceremony of Cửa Nam Ward's new Party Committee and People's Council office. Photo VNA Văn Điệp
Starting July 1, Việt Nam's is implementing a two-tier local administration model nationwide, comprising 34 provinces and cities (reduced from 63), with districts abolished under the biggest restructuring in the country's history.
Newly-established Tô Hiệu Ward's Administration Centre in the northern province of Sơn La.
This marks the first time in the history of administrative reform that Việt Nam has carried out a large-scale restructuring, reducing intermediate layers and forming a leaner, stronger and more effective administrative apparatus towards better serving the people.
In Vĩnh Phúc Ward in the nortern province of Phú Thọ, the new administration offers a smooth service on the first day of operation.
In the northern mountainous region, Hà Giang merges into Tuyên Quang; Lào Cai incorporates into Yên Bái; and Bắc Kạn is part of the new enlarged Thái Nguyên.
Delegates of Phan Đình Phùng Ward in the northern province of Thái Nguyên vote for a resolution that merges dozens of administrative units.
The northern provinces of Vĩnh Phúc and Hòa Bình merge into Phú Thọ; Bắc Giang incorporates into Bắc Ninh; Thái Bình merges into Hưng Yên; and both Nam Định and Hà Nam are included in Ninh Bình Province.
Personnel and digital facilities are ready to handle administrative work in Hoàng Mai Ward, Hà Nội.
Hải Phòng City in the north is expanded with the merger of Hải Dương Province; while Quảng Bình in the Central region is now part of Quảng Trị. Quảng Nam Province merged into Đà Nẵng City.
Residents learn procedures in the Administrative Service Centre in Kỳ Lừa Ward, Lạng Sơn Province.
The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum is now part of Quảng Ngãi; Gia Lai incorporates in Bình Định; Đắc Nông and Bình Thuận merge into Lâm Đồng; and Đắc Lắc now has Phú Yên under its expansion.
A volunteer guides residents through administrative procedures in Hoàng Mai Ward in Hà Nội.
Elsewhere, the southern coastal province Ninh Thuận is now part of Khánh Hòa, and the newly expanded Hồ Chí Minh City now includes both Bình Dương and Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu provinces.
The Public Administrative Service Centre in Linh Xuân Ward, HCM City, offers a smooth service on the first day of operation.
In the Mekong Delta, Hậu Giang and Sóc Trăng now become part of Cần Thơ; Bến Tre and Trà Vinh are now under Vĩnh Long; Đồng Tháp retains its name after taking on Tiền Giang; Bạc Liêu is now part of Cà Mau; and Kiên Giang merges into An Giang. VNS
The first day of the two-tier local administration in Huế.
Public Security officers support staff at a Public Administrative Service Centre in Tân An Ward, Cần Thơ City.