PM chairs first Government meeting with localities after major restructuring

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday chaired the Government’s regular meeting and the first nationwide teleconference with local authorities since the rollout of the new two-tier local government model under a major administrative reform.

In his opening remarks, PM Chính said Việt Nam had reached mid-2025 in a challenging global landscape, with more difficulties than opportunities.

He pointed to rising protectionism, escalating major-power rivalries, regional tensions and disrupted supply chains, noting that the US had imposed broad retaliatory tariffs, including on Việt Nam, while global recovery remains sluggish.

Despite these external pressures, Việt Nam’s socio-economic performance in the first six months of the year showed positive momentum, with month-on-month and quarter-on-quarter improvements across most sectors.

The PM highlighted the role of the Party’s leadership, especially General Secretary Tô Lâm, and the Government’s flexible management in achieving recent gains.

He outlined eight key tasks, including rolling out the two-tier local government model, targeting GDP growth rate of 8 per cent, diversifying markets and supply chains, and advancing tax talks with the US.

Other major priorities include the rollout of the Politburo’s four institutional pillars, support for the National Assembly’s ongoing 9th session, preparations for the 14th National Party Congress and the acceleration of a nationwide campaign to eliminate makeshift and dilapidated housing.

The Government’s performance has helped ensure macro-economic stability, control inflation and keep public debt and budget deficits well below warning thresholds, he said.

Agriculture, industry and services all recorded positive growth, while public services, social welfare and cultural initiatives received attention. People's living standards have improved, national security has been maintained and foreign affairs efforts have helped secure a stable environment for development.

However, PM Chính also said that persistent challenges remain and urged ministries, sectors and localities to remain focused for the second half of the year.

He called on cabinet members and local leaders to assess the socio-economic situation thoroughly, with particular emphasis on public investment disbursement and implementation of national target programmes.

Delegates analysed both domestic and global factors affecting Việt Nam’s development, reviewed the Government’s and ministries’ policy responses and identified key lessons learned from the first half of the year.

The PM also asked delegates to outline solutions to stabilise administrative operations across all levels of government and determine what must be done to achieve the 8 per cent growth rate target.

He urged stronger policy actions in public spending, investment, trade and monetary management; faster implementation of national target programmes; and greater attention to cultural, social, environmental, defence and diplomatic efforts.

At the meeting, delegates evaluated the six-month socio-economic report, the state budget performance, progress on the Government’s resolution on socio-economic development, disbursement of public investment, implementation of national target programmes, efforts to improve the business environment and national competitiveness, and administrative reforms. — VNS