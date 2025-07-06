PM receives Brazilian Minister of Agriculture

RIO DE JANEIRO — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Brazilian Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Carlos Fávaro in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday afternoon (local time), on the occasion of his trip to the South American country to attend the expanded BRICS summit and bilateral activities.

The two countries hold strong potential for agricultural cooperation, supported by large markets, complementary strengths, and the prospect of soon being linked through free trade agreements.

PM Chính said he believed that the results of this visit would open up a new era for agricultural cooperation between the two countries, making agriculture a breakthrough area of bilateral cooperation.

The PM suggested that the two ministries of agriculture establish a Joint Working Group to closely coordinate to realise high-level commitments, including further opening the market for each other's agricultural products and promoting on-site agricultural investment.

The two ministries were also recommended to establish a partnership in coffee production and consumption, a joint Việt Nam-Brazil coffee brand, and a partnership in food security, where Việt Nam supplies rice, contributing to food security in Brazil.

Fávaro expressed his deep affection for Việt Nam, admiration for the ideals and vision of President Hồ Chí Minh, and his honour of visiting the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum when he accompanied President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to Việt Nam in March 2025.

The minister highly appreciated Việt Nam’s tradition of attaching importance to agriculture and the growing strength of Vietnamese agricultural products in the international arena.

He expressed his wish to deepen bilateral agricultural cooperation, a pillar of the newly established Strategic Partnership.

Agreeing with the PM’s proposals, Fávaro affirmed his determination to effectively implement the commitments and directions of the two countries' senior leaders, turning friendship and cooperation potential into concrete results. He expressed his willingness to exchange a list of key products to work with Việt Nam to determine a roadmap for opening the market for agricultural products of both sides.

The minister also wished to connect Vietnamese and Brazilian agricultural enterprises, build a partnership in trade and investment in the direction of linking and complementing each other in the agricultural production chain, exchanging and transferring machinery, equipment and technologies for agricultural production and processing, helping to increase the output and quality of agricultural products of both countries.

The two sides agreed to promptly implement the committed steps, meeting the potential and expectations of both sides in agricultural cooperation, contributing to the Việt Nam-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

On this occasion, PM Chính and Minister Fávaro witnessed the export of the first container of Brazilian beef to Việt Nam.

The PM affirmed that this event, along with the first export shipment of tra-basa fish and tilapia from Việt Nam to Brazil on this occasion, was a testament to the close, trustworthy and mutually beneficial agricultural cooperation between the two countries, creating momentum to strengthen cooperation in the coming time. — VNA/VNS