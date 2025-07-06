Brazilian newspaper highlights strategic partnership with Việt Nam

BUENOS AIRES — The Brazilian media outlet Nova Resistencia on Saturday published an article on the strategic connectivity between Việt Nam and Brazil in shaping the future of global cooperation, coinciding with Việt Namese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s ongoing trip to Brazil for attendance at the expanded BRICS summit.

The piece praised the dynamic momentum of the Việt Nam–Brazil relationship, describing it as a vibrant symbol of South–South cooperation in an increasingly multipolar and competitive world.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties on May 8, 1989, the two geographically distant nations have found common ground in their shared histories of struggles for independence, rich cultural identities, and hospitable people. These shared values have served as a bridge, turning traditional friendship into strategic advancement.

A landmark was reached in 2024 with the formal elevation of the bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, opening a new era of comprehensive cooperation.

Bilateral trade has surged from US$1.5 billion in 2011 to over $7.7 billion in 2024, an increase of more than fivefold over a decade. This growth underscores the strategic complementarity between the two economies, with Việt Nam strengthening its role in global supply chains.

Việt Nam’s exports, such as seafood, textiles, footwear, rubber, steel, and processed industrial goods, have not only met the Brazilian market's demands but also helped diversify its sources.

As one of the world’s largest seafood exporters, Việt Nam supplies high-quality products like shrimp and tra fish that are particularly well received in Brazil.

In return, Brazil, endowed with abundant natural resources and a leading agricultural economy, has supplied Việt Nam with essential commodities like soybeans, maize, wheat, cotton, minerals, and livestock feed ingredients. This complementarity has fostered a sustainable value chain benefiting both sides.

With an ambitious bilateral trade target of $10 billion by 2025 and $15 billion by 2030, the two nations are laying the groundwork for a more comprehensive economic partnership.

Việt Nam’s rapid economic growth, strategic location, and extensive FTA network position it as a crucial gateway for Brazil into Asia.

The article stressed that the strategic partnership stands as a symbol of developing nations’ solidarity and aspirations.

With political trust as a foundation, economic-trade ties as an engine, and cultural diplomacy as a bridge, Việt Nam and Brazil are shaping a model of cooperation that delivers tangible benefits for their people and contributes to global peace and stability. — VNA/VNS