Brazilian newspapers highlight Vietnamese PM’s trip to Rio de Janeiro

BUENOS AIRES — Brazilian newspapers have given wide coverage of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro during his visit to the South American nation to attend the expanded BRICS summit.

According to the Brazilian government-run Planalto news site, during their talks on Saturday (local time), PM Chính and President Lula da Silva celebrated the excellent status of the bilateral relations as well as the progress made since the latter’s state visit to Hà Nội last April.

The report noted that both leaders welcomed the first Brazilian shipment of beef to Việt Nam and Việt Nam’s inaugural export of tilapia to Brazil. PM Chính highlighted the importance of Brazilian investments in Việt Nam, particularly in the area of animal protein-originated food processing.

The two leaders also underscored the potential for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, defence, sports, mining, biofuels, and environment. President Lula da Silva reaffirmed the desire of Brazil in its capacity as Chair of MERCOSUR to launch negotiations for a free trade agreement with Việt Nam.

Both sides emphasised the importance of integration and complementarity between the two economies, and committed to promptly sending business delegations to expand bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

The meeting also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

PM Chính wished Brazil success in hosting COP30 and confirmed Việt Nam’s participation in the event in Belém, Pará, in November.

The same day, major Brazilian newspapers, including Diplomacia Business, Poder360, Intertelas, Conexato, and several online platforms also carried extensive coverage of the meeting between the Vietnamese PM and the Brazilian President.

Multilateral diplomacy

Brazil’s INVERTA news site on Saturday published an article in Portuguese on Việt Nam’s multilateral diplomacy, highlighting the significance of the Vietnamese PM’s attendance at the expanded BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro and his official bilateral activities in Brazil.

The article stressed that the summit, taking place on July 6-7, offers Việt Nam, which is now the 10th official BRICS partner, a valuable opportunity to affirm its role as a proactive contributor to global peace, equity, and sustainable development.

With a vibrant economy, a population nearing 100 million, and deep integration into global supply chains, Việt Nam brings to Brazil the story of a nation that has evolved from isolation to becoming a trusted and active participant in shaping multilateral frameworks.

Việt Nam’s presence at BRICS 2025, the author noted, is not only about strengthening ties with emerging economies, but also a statement of responsibility in addressing shared global challenges, including sustainable development and climate action.

For Brazil, it is an opportunity to witness a dynamic Việt Nam that is committed to collaboration for common interests and shared prosperity.

INVERTA also highlighted Việt Nam’s long-standing commitment to multilateralism since the country’s President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam on September 2, 1945.

Multilateral diplomacy has accompanied every stage of Việt Nam’s development, from its past struggle for independence to its current process of national construction and defence, the article wrote.

Since the Đổi mới (Renewal) process was launched in 1986, it has been a central pillar of Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and proactive international integration.

Việt Nam’s formal admission as the 10th BRICS partner in June this year marked a significant milestone in this diplomatic journey, said INVERTA. With its fast-growing economy, Việt Nam is described by the news site as an important player in Asia and a like-minded partner in BRICS’ mission to build a fairer, more representative global order.

On the same occasion, INVERTA Radio also aired a commentary praising PM Chính’s visit to Rio de Janeiro.

It said Việt Nam’s presence at the summit not only affirms the country’s international position, but also helps deepen ties with Brazil – a strategic partner that shares common values and interests. The broadcaster added that both nations are dynamic developing economies, and united in their aspiration to build a prosperous, peaceful, and multipolar world. — VNA/VNS